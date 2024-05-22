Submit Release
HKQAA upgrades Guotai Junan International's sustainable development rating to BBB+

SHANGHAI, China, May 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guotai Junan International Holdings Limited (01788.HK) announced recently that relying on the securities firm's outstanding performance in the field of sustainable development, Hong Kong Quality Assurance Agency (HKQAA) raised its sustainable development rating from BBB to BBB+, marking the industry's authoritative rating agency's recognition of the company's sustainable development practice.

The securities firm has long been committed to implementing the concept of sustainable development and proactively shouldering the responsibility as a leading financial institution in the industry.

Besides, Guotai Junan International has scored MSCI ESG rating of BBB. In 2023, the firm conducted an independent climate change-related risk assessment and scenario analysis, and its parent company Guotai Junan Securities Co., Ltd. became a signatory of the Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI) which is the world's leading proponent of responsible investment.

In the future, the securities firm will further improve its participation and competitiveness in the field of green and sustainable finance, making positive contributions to the sustainable development of the whole industry and society.

It is learned that the HKQAA Sustainability Rating and Research is designed to rate a company's system maturity and risks with regard to sustainability performance, based on and with reference to international guidelines and frameworks.

