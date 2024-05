Construction Chemicals Market Expected To Achieve Strong 6.0% CAGR, Projected To Exceed USD 88.1 Billion By 2032

Construction Chemicals Market Growth

The global surge in demand for advanced infrastructure such as bridges, buildings, highways, and airports is a primary driver.

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a comprehensive report titled "Construction Chemicals Market by Type (Concrete Admixtures, Waterproofing and Roofing, Repair and Rehabilitation, Industrial Flooring, Sealants and Adhesives, Cement Grinding Aids, and Others), By End-use Industry (Residential, Industrial/Commercial, Infrastructure, and Repair): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032." The report projects that the market will generate $88.1 billion by 2032, up from $49.9 billion in 2022, reflecting a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period.

๐ ๐š๐œ๐ญ๐จ๐ซ๐ฌ ๐ƒ๐ซ๐ข๐ฏ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐†๐ซ๐จ๐ฐ๐ญ๐ก:

- Technological Advancements: Growth in adherence to modern manufacturing standards fuels market expansion.

Emerging Economies: Rising demand for construction chemicals in developing nations presents significant growth opportunities.

๐‚๐ก๐š๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ž๐ง๐ ๐ž๐ฌ:

- Consumer Awareness: Lack of awareness among consumers affects market growth.

- Regulatory Changes: Stringent regulations, particularly concerning VOC emissions, pose challenges due to the industry's price sensitivity.

๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐’๐ž๐ ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง:

๐๐ฒ ๐“๐ฒ๐ฉ๐ž:

- Concrete Admixtures: Dominating with over 40% market share in 2022, this segment is expected to continue its lead, driven by innovations that enhance strength, setting times, workability, and water reduction. Projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.3%.

๐๐ฒ ๐„๐ง๐-๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ž ๐ˆ๐ง๐๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ญ๐ซ๐ฒ:

- Industrial/Commercial: Leading with nearly 40% market share in 2022, this segment's growth is fueled by the use of innovative materials and rapid developments in emerging markets.

- Infrastructure: Expected to register the fastest growth at a CAGR of 6.4% due to ongoing global infrastructural projects.

๐‘๐ž๐ ๐ข๐จ๐ง๐š๐ฅ ๐ˆ๐ง๐ฌ๐ข๐ ๐ก๐ญ๐ฌ:

Asia-Pacific: Dominated the market in 2022 with over 40% share and is anticipated to continue its lead with the fastest CAGR of 6.2%, driven by industrialization, economic growth, and a booming construction sector.

๐Š๐ž๐ฒ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐๐ฅ๐š๐ฒ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ:

- Prominent Companies:

- Cera-Chem Pvt.

- SWC Brother Company Limited

- Flowcrete Group Ltd.

- ACC Limited

- Chembond Chemicals Limited

- Evonik

- Sika AG

- Fosroc, Inc.

- MAPEI S.p.A.

- 3M

These companies engage in collaborations, new product launches, expansions, agreements, and joint ventures to enhance their market presence.

๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ ๐‚๐จ๐ฏ๐ž๐ซ๐š๐ ๐ž & ๐ƒ๐ž๐ญ๐š๐ข๐ฅ๐ฌ:

- Forecast Period: 2023โ€“2032

- Base Year: 2022

- Market Size in 2022: $49.9 billion

- Market Size in 2032: $88.1 billion

- CAGR: 6.0%

- Pages: 250

- Segments Covered: Type, End-use Industry, and Region



