Construction Chemicals Market Expected To Achieve Strong 6.0% CAGR, Projected To Exceed USD 88.1 Billion By 2032

The global surge in demand for advanced infrastructure such as bridges, buildings, highways, and airports is a primary driver.

The global construction chemicals market is expanding rapidly due to factors such as surge in need for improved and latest infrastructure, such as bridges, buildings, highways, and airports.
— David Correa

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a comprehensive report titled "Construction Chemicals Market by Type (Concrete Admixtures, Waterproofing and Roofing, Repair and Rehabilitation, Industrial Flooring, Sealants and Adhesives, Cement Grinding Aids, and Others), By End-use Industry (Residential, Industrial/Commercial, Infrastructure, and Repair): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032." The report projects that the market will generate $88.1 billion by 2032, up from $49.9 billion in 2022, reflecting a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period.

𝐅𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡:

- Infrastructure Development: The global surge in demand for advanced infrastructure such as bridges, buildings, highways, and airports is a primary driver.

- Technological Advancements: Growth in adherence to modern manufacturing standards fuels market expansion.
Emerging Economies: Rising demand for construction chemicals in developing nations presents significant growth opportunities.

𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐧𝐠𝐞𝐬:
- Consumer Awareness: Lack of awareness among consumers affects market growth.
- Regulatory Changes: Stringent regulations, particularly concerning VOC emissions, pose challenges due to the industry's price sensitivity.

𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:

𝐁𝐲 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞:
- Concrete Admixtures: Dominating with over 40% market share in 2022, this segment is expected to continue its lead, driven by innovations that enhance strength, setting times, workability, and water reduction. Projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.3%.

𝐁𝐲 𝐄𝐧𝐝-𝐮𝐬𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲:
- Industrial/Commercial: Leading with nearly 40% market share in 2022, this segment's growth is fueled by the use of innovative materials and rapid developments in emerging markets.
- Infrastructure: Expected to register the fastest growth at a CAGR of 6.4% due to ongoing global infrastructural projects.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬:
Asia-Pacific: Dominated the market in 2022 with over 40% share and is anticipated to continue its lead with the fastest CAGR of 6.2%, driven by industrialization, economic growth, and a booming construction sector.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

- Prominent Companies:
- Cera-Chem Pvt.
- SWC Brother Company Limited
- Flowcrete Group Ltd.
- ACC Limited
- Chembond Chemicals Limited
- Evonik
- Sika AG
- Fosroc, Inc.
- MAPEI S.p.A.
- 3M

These companies engage in collaborations, new product launches, expansions, agreements, and joint ventures to enhance their market presence.

𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐠𝐞 & 𝐃𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐬:

- Forecast Period: 2023–2032
- Base Year: 2022
- Market Size in 2022: $49.9 billion
- Market Size in 2032: $88.1 billion
- CAGR: 6.0%
- Pages: 250
- Segments Covered: Type, End-use Industry, and Region


