Company Announcement Date: May 21, 2024 FDA Publish Date: May 21, 2024 Product Type: Food & Beverages

Foodborne Illness Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Product contains yellow oleander Company Name: World Green Nutrition, Inc. Brand Name: Brand Name(s) Product Description: Product Description Elv Control Herbal Supplement

World Green Nutrition, Inc is announcing the expansion of their April 03, 2024 recall to include more lot numbers of the products GREEN ELV NUTRITION brand Elv Control Herbal Supplement 90 capsules and ELV ALIPOTEC brand Mexican Tejocote Root Supplement Pieces (Raiz de Tejocote Mexicano Suplemento en Trozos) Net. Wt, 0.3 0z (7g), due to the presence of yellow oleander.

The yellow oleander, a poisonous plant native to Mexico and Central America. The consumption of yellow oleander can cause adverse effects on neurological, gastrointestinal, and cardiovascular health that can be serious or even fatal. Symptoms may include nausea, vomiting, dizziness, diarrhea, abdominal pain, heart changes, arrhythmia, and more.

The products ELV Control Herbal Supplement and Mexican Tejocote Root Supplement Pieces (Raiz de Tejocote Mexicano Suplemento en Trozos) under recall were intended to be sold through authorized distributors and not through e-commerce platforms or in physical stores, but it is possible that these products were purchased and further distributed via e-commerce platforms and/or physical stores.

For easier identification of the product ELV Control Herbal Supplement in question, it is noted that it comes in a white container; blue lid; and marked with the batch’s:

Lot Expiration Amount Lot Expiration Amount N082522 22026 10015 GESPM080822-P 92924 8951 N0952676 50228 3654 300320230003 33028 6400 N1072701 60528 13282 100620230008 61028 3200 GESPM050722-P 92824 1000

For easier identification of the product Mexican Tejocote Root Supplement Pieces (Raiz de Tejocote Mexicano Suplemento en Trozos) in question, it is noted that it comes in a white polyethylene container; green polypropylene lid; heat-shrinkable PET-G material label and marked with the batch’s:

Lot Expiration Amount Lot Expiration Amount 031121366MR1 51128 400 231121496MR1 51128 400 250122103R 51128 400 160322104MR 51128 200 031121430MR1 51128 400 201221N777MR 51128 200 031121367MR1 51128 200 231121494MR1 51128 300 181121N441MR 51128 400 181121483MR1 51128 300 131221H744MR 51128 200 16032203MR 51128 200 061221N716MR 51128 300 231121495MR1 51128 400 181121N442MR 51128 400 231121492MR1 51128 400 201221N752MR 51128 300 200121N779MR 51128 200 181121N433MR 51128 600 231121499MR 51128 200 131221H736MR 51128 400 031121N357MR 51128 500 201221N754MR 51128 200 181121N486MR 51128 500 201221N753MR 51128 200 1301221MR1 51128 300 031121N363MR 51128 200 231121493MR1 51128 400 201221N750MR 51128 200 201221N780MR 51128 300 250122104R 51128 500 231121497MR1 51128 400 181121N455MR1 51128 400 201221N778MR 51128 300 031121N360MR 51128 400 181121484MR1 51128 300 181121N453MR1 51128 400 000101ML 51128 400 250122102R 51128 400 231121491MR 51128 400 131221H739MR 51128 300 1301223MR1 51128 300 131221N741ML 51128 400 181121N427ML 51128 400 181121N444ML 51128 500 181121N445ML 51128 100 181121N432MR 51128 500 101122 22128 4600 061221N719MR 51128 300 221122 22128 3100 131221H737MR 51128 200 260522 22128 2100 131221H742MR 51128 500 291122 22228 4200 181121N445ML 51128 500 30123 22328 1700 201221N776MR 51128 100 71222 22328 3000 181121N415MR 51128 400 40722 22328 800 131221H738MR 51128 400 30123 22828 500 131221H743MR 51128 400 130123 22828 3000 181121N446MR 51128 500 291122 22828 500 131221H735MR 51128 400 70722 22828 1500 1301224MR1 51128 300

To date, this company has not received reports of illnesses related to the consumption of this product; however, the recall from the market began after the Food and Drug Administration found it to contain Yellow Oleander.

Consumers should stop consuming the recalled products. Consumers who have purchased the recalled lots of ELV Control Herbal Supplement and Mexican Tejocote Root Supplement Pieces (Raiz de Tejocote Mexicano Suplemento en Trozos) can return them to the place where they made their purchase to obtain an exchange for another product marketed by the company or dispose of the products. Consumers with questions can contact the company at +1 (956) 612 -8408 (Monday- Friday 10:00 am-5:00 pm CT). Finally, it is important to mention that for the exchange to be valid, it is necessary that the product corresponds to the one sold by World Green Nutrition, Inc., since in the case of apocryphal or pirated products that have been acquired outside the network from authorized distributors, they cannot be exchanged for other products.

