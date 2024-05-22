Polylactic Acid (PLA) Market Insights, Deep Analysis of Key Vendor in the Industry 2022-2030

Polylactic Acid Market Trends

Polylactic acid is favored for its eco-friendly properties, which are particularly advantageous in the construction industry.

The global polylactic acid market is expanding rapidly due to factors such as expansion of the construction and building industry and benefits of polylactic acid for the construction sector.” — David Correa

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research has published a report titled "Polylactic Acid Market by End Use Industry (Packaging, Textile, Agricultural, Electronics, Bio-Medical, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030." According to the report, the global polylactic acid market is projected to reach a valuation of $4.0 billion by 2030, up from $0.7 billion in 2020, with a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.2% over the forecast period from 2021 to 2030.

𝐏𝐫𝐢𝐦𝐞 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬

- The rapid expansion of the global polylactic acid market is driven by several factors:

- Construction and Building Industry: The market benefits from the increasing use of polylactic acid in the construction sector.

Waste Management Solutions: Innovations in waste management are expected to create lucrative opportunities for market growth.

However, some limitations related to packaging in the construction industry may impede growth to some extent.

𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬

- Packaging Segment: In 2020, the packaging segment dominated the market, accounting for nearly 90% of the total revenue. The rising demand for packaged ready-to-eat (RTE) meals, snacks, and other packaged foods fuels this growth.

- Bio-Medical Segment: This segment is poised to exhibit the fastest growth, with a projected CAGR of 20.2% throughout the forecast period. Polylactic acid's properties such as processability, mechanical strength, biodegradability, and biocompatibility make it an essential material for biomedical applications.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬

- Europe and North America: In 2020, Europe, followed by North America, held the largest share of the polylactic acid market, collectively contributing to around half of the global market. This dominance is attributed to high demand from the biomedical and packaging sectors.

- Asia-Pacific: This region is expected to register the highest CAGR of 18.4% from 2021 to 2030. The growth is driven by the expanding textile, electronics, and agriculture industries to meet the demands of a growing population.

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬

The report highlights key players in the polylactic acid market, including:

- Nantong Jiuding Biological Engineering Co. Ltd.

- Futerro

- Chongqing Bofei Biochemical Products, Ltd.

- NatureWorks LLC.

- Hisun Biomaterials

- Corbion Purac

- Synbra

This comprehensive analysis provides valuable information for stakeholders, offering a thorough understanding of the market dynamics, growth opportunities, and competitive landscape in the global polylactic acid market.

