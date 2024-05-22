Space Debris Monitoring and Removal Market to See Huge Growth: $2,010.3 million by 2032

Space Debris Monitoring and Removal Market

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global space debris monitoring and removal market size was valued at $976 million in 2022, and is projected to reach $2,010.3 million by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 7.7% from 2023 to 2032. Surge in space debris threat and increase in satellite constellations drive the growth of the global space debris monitoring and removal market.

The global market for space debris monitoring and removal is influenced by several factors. The rise in volume of space debris, known as space junk, poses a significant threat to operational satellites and spacecraft. Consequently, there is a growing need for monitoring and removal efforts to mitigate this risk. The exponential increase in satellite constellations, particularly in sectors like communication and earth observation, further underscores the importance of space debris management. This expanding satellite infrastructure demands effective monitoring to safeguard these valuable assets.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐟𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞

ClearSpace, Northrop Grumman, Voyager Space Holdings Inc., Obruta Space Solutions Corp., Astroscale, Share My Space SAS, Airbus SE, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Electro Optic Systems, OrbitGuardians

Regulatory agencies, like the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) in the United States, require space tourism operators to adhere to strict safety guidelines. These guidelines includes collision avoidance procedures and the ability to assess and mitigate space debris risks. Compliance with these regulations provides an opportunity for companies that offer space debris monitoring and removal solutions to become integral to space tourism operations. Therefore, the growing demand for space tourism creates significant opportunities for the space debris monitoring and removal market.

Based on activity, the space debris monitoring segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than four-fifths of the global space debris monitoring and removal market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. Space debris monitoring refers to the development and operation of systems & technologies for tracking & observing space debris to predict & prevent collisions.

The space debris removal segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 9.4% from 2023 to 2032. The space debris removal segment is witnessing continuous advancements in technologies, such as robotics, autonomous spacecraft, and advanced capture mechanisms. These innovations aim to improve the efficiency and success rates of debris removal missions.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:

Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global space debris monitoring and removal market revenue. Governments in North America are actively involved in space sustainability efforts. In the U.S., agencies such as NASA and the Department of Defense play a pivotal role in space debris monitoring and research. Government-driven initiatives & regulations influence the growth of the market and promote responsible space activities.

Advanced technologies, such as high-resolution imaging satellites, ground-based radar systems, and advanced data analytics, can significantly enhance the detection and tracking of space debris. Higher-resolution imaging allows for better characterization of objects in space, while improved radar systems enable more accurate and real-time monitoring. This technological progress enables space agencies, governments, and commercial entities to better understand the spatial distribution of debris and plan maneuvers to avoid collisions.

𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘

By activity, the space debris removal segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the future.

By debris size, the 1 cm to 10 cm segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the future.

By orbit, the LEO segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the future.

By region, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

