Wear Orange Wednesday and say thanks to SES

Release date: 22/05/24

South Australians are encouraged to wear orange today and iconic landmarks will be lit up to say ‘thank you’ to the 1,700 dedicated State Emergency Service volunteers across SA.

Wear Orange Wednesday (WOW Day) – a national day held on 22 May to recognise the service of SES volunteers – is about celebrating those personnel dressed in orange who provide emergency assistance to people and communities in need.

Landmarks being illuminated orange include Adelaide Oval, Parliament House and National Wine Centre, as well as the Michael Herbert Bridge at Glenelg North, Port Adelaide Lighthouse and Viterra silos in Port Lincoln.

Over the past 12 months, SA SES volunteers from 67 Units across the state have responded to more than 6,800 requests for help, including rescuing people from mine shafts, road crashes and floods – saving South Australian lives.

More than 43,000 hours of training have been carried out to maintain and boost the agency’s capabilities, which extend to storm response, swift water rescue, vertical rescue, building disaster resilience, land search rescue and dog operations.

Volunteers also focus on public engagement and education, with the organisation committed to building safer and more resilient communities designed to minimise the impact of extreme weather events like floods and storms.

On WOW Day, people are invited to show their respect and gratitude to the SES by wearing something orange and sharing their photos on social media using the hashtag #ThankYouSES.

Volunteers can be thanked in-person in Rundle Mall from midday, as part of an SES interactive display featuring a range of trucks and vehicles.

Earlier this month the State Government supported a dedicated Emergency Services Game at Adelaide Oval – providing 3,000 tickets to agencies, including the SES, along with promotion of career and volunteer opportunities available.

Anyone interested in joining the SA SES can visit ses.sa.gov.au or call volunteer recruitment on 1300 364 587.

Quotes

Attributable to Dan Cregan

Volunteers work tirelessly to support their communities year-round across the state, from the city to the remote outback.

Today and every day, thank you to our volunteers in orange who are ready to respond to a wide range of emergencies and help South Australians in need.

Attributable to SA SES Chief Officer Chris Beattie

Wear Orange Wednesday is an ideal opportunity for people to show their appreciation for our amazing volunteers.

I’m incredibly thankful for all the hard work our dedicated volunteers do to ensure the community is prepared and protected before, during and after emergencies.