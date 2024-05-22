Submit Release
St. Albans Barracks / Unlawful Mischief and Criminal DLS

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

             

CASE#: 24A2003241

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jared Blair                                           

STATION: St. Albans Barracks                   

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: May 17, 2024 at approximately 2128 hours

LOCATION: Center Street, Richford, VT

VIOLATIONS: Unlawful Mischief / Criminal DLS

 

ACCUSED: Aaron Brunton                                                                               

AGE: 25

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Richford, VT

 

VICTIM: Dalton Nelson

AGE: 21

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Richford, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On May 17, 2024, at approximately 2128 hours Troopers from the Vermont State Police – St. Albans Barracks were notified of an act of vandalism. Troopers responded to the scene and found that a motor vehicle parked on the street was damaged. Investigation revealed that Aaron Brunton committed the crime of Unlawful Mischief.

 

During the investigation, it was also revealed that Brunton’s license to operate was criminally suspended.

 

On 05/21/2024 Brunton was cited to appear before Franklin County Superior Court on July 1, 2024, at 0830 hours to answer for the charges of Unlawful Mischief and Criminal DLS.

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 07/1/2024 at 0830 hours          

COURT: Franklin

LODGED – LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N

 

 

Trooper Jared Blair

Vermont State Police

St. Albans Barracks

140 Fisher Pond Rd

St. Albans, VT 05478

(802)-524-5993

jared.blair@vermont.gov

 

