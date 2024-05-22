St. Albans Barracks / Unlawful Mischief and Criminal DLS
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24A2003241
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jared Blair
STATION: St. Albans Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: May 17, 2024 at approximately 2128 hours
LOCATION: Center Street, Richford, VT
VIOLATIONS: Unlawful Mischief / Criminal DLS
ACCUSED: Aaron Brunton
AGE: 25
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Richford, VT
VICTIM: Dalton Nelson
AGE: 21
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Richford, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On May 17, 2024, at approximately 2128 hours Troopers from the Vermont State Police – St. Albans Barracks were notified of an act of vandalism. Troopers responded to the scene and found that a motor vehicle parked on the street was damaged. Investigation revealed that Aaron Brunton committed the crime of Unlawful Mischief.
During the investigation, it was also revealed that Brunton’s license to operate was criminally suspended.
On 05/21/2024 Brunton was cited to appear before Franklin County Superior Court on July 1, 2024, at 0830 hours to answer for the charges of Unlawful Mischief and Criminal DLS.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 07/1/2024 at 0830 hours
COURT: Franklin
LODGED – LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N
