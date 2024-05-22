Night paving scheduled for eastbound I-64 near US 35 exit

Page Content

There will be temporary lane closures on Interstate 64 East near the US 35 exit from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday, May 20, 2024, through Friday, May 24, 2024, for paving operations. Work is being done at night to minimize the impact on the traveling public.



Paving will take place between mile markers 39 and 42.



Traffic will be shifted onto newly paved lanes on I-64 East between mile markers 40 and 41.5 on Tuesday, May 21, 2024. Traffic on the I-64 eastbound on ramps at the US 35 interchange will be controlled by stop signs during road work.



The paving is part of an approximately $225 million project to widen I-64 between Nitro and US 35, eliminating a major traffic bottleneck on one of the most heavily stretches of interstate in West Virginia. Work is being paid for through Gov. Jim Justice’s $2.8 billion Roads to Prosperity highway program.​​