COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT
When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.
Summary
- Company Announcement Date:
-
- FDA Publish Date:
-
- Product Type:
- Food & Beverages
Foodborne Illness
- Reason for Announcement:
-
Recall Reason Description
Product contains yellow oleander
- Company Name:
- World Green Nutrition, Inc.
- Brand Name:
-
Brand Name(s)
- Product Description:
-
Product Description
Elv Control Herbal Supplement
Company Announcement
World Green Nutrition, Inc is announcing the expansion of their April 03, 2024 recall to include more lot numbers of the products GREEN ELV NUTRITION brand Elv Control Herbal Supplement 90 capsules and ELV ALIPOTEC brand Mexican Tejocote Root Supplement Pieces (Raiz de Tejocote Mexicano Suplemento en Trozos) Net. Wt, 0.3 0z (7g), due to the presence of yellow oleander.
The yellow oleander, a poisonous plant native to Mexico and Central America. The consumption of yellow oleander can cause adverse effects on neurological, gastrointestinal, and cardiovascular health that can be serious or even fatal. Symptoms may include nausea, vomiting, dizziness, diarrhea, abdominal pain, heart changes, arrhythmia, and more.
The products ELV Control Herbal Supplement and Mexican Tejocote Root Supplement Pieces (Raiz de Tejocote Mexicano Suplemento en Trozos) under recall were intended to be sold through authorized distributors and not through e-commerce platforms or in physical stores, but it is possible that these products were purchased and further distributed via e-commerce platforms and/or physical stores.
For easier identification of the product ELV Control Herbal Supplement in question, it is noted that it comes in a white container; blue lid; and marked with the batch’s:
|
Lot
|
Expiration
|
Amount
|
Lot
|
Expiration
|
Amount
|N082522
|22026
|10015
|GESPM080822-P
|92924
|8951
|N0952676
|50228
|3654
|300320230003
|33028
|6400
|N1072701
|60528
|13282
|100620230008
|61028
|3200
|GESPM050722-P
|92824
|1000
For easier identification of the product Mexican Tejocote Root Supplement Pieces (Raiz de Tejocote Mexicano Suplemento en Trozos) in question, it is noted that it comes in a white polyethylene container; green polypropylene lid; heat-shrinkable PET-G material label and marked with the batch’s:
|
Lot
|
Expiration
|
Amount
|
Lot
|
Expiration
|
Amount
|031121366MR1
|51128
|400
|231121496MR1
|51128
|400
|250122103R
|51128
|400
|160322104MR
|51128
|200
|031121430MR1
|51128
|400
|201221N777MR
|51128
|200
|031121367MR1
|51128
|200
|231121494MR1
|51128
|300
|181121N441MR
|51128
|400
|181121483MR1
|51128
|300
|131221H744MR
|51128
|200
|16032203MR
|51128
|200
|061221N716MR
|51128
|300
|231121495MR1
|51128
|400
|181121N442MR
|51128
|400
|231121492MR1
|51128
|400
|201221N752MR
|51128
|300
|200121N779MR
|51128
|200
|181121N433MR
|51128
|600
|231121499MR
|51128
|200
|131221H736MR
|51128
|400
|031121N357MR
|51128
|500
|201221N754MR
|51128
|200
|181121N486MR
|51128
|500
|201221N753MR
|51128
|200
|1301221MR1
|51128
|300
|031121N363MR
|51128
|200
|231121493MR1
|51128
|400
|201221N750MR
|51128
|200
|201221N780MR
|51128
|300
|250122104R
|51128
|500
|231121497MR1
|51128
|400
|181121N455MR1
|51128
|400
|201221N778MR
|51128
|300
|031121N360MR
|51128
|400
|181121484MR1
|51128
|300
|181121N453MR1
|51128
|400
|000101ML
|51128
|400
|250122102R
|51128
|400
|231121491MR
|51128
|400
|131221H739MR
|51128
|300
|1301223MR1
|51128
|300
|131221N741ML
|51128
|400
|181121N427ML
|51128
|400
|181121N444ML
|51128
|500
|181121N445ML
|51128
|100
|181121N432MR
|51128
|500
|101122
|22128
|4600
|061221N719MR
|51128
|300
|221122
|22128
|3100
|131221H737MR
|51128
|200
|260522
|22128
|2100
|131221H742MR
|51128
|500
|291122
|22228
|4200
|181121N445ML
|51128
|500
|30123
|22328
|1700
|201221N776MR
|51128
|100
|71222
|22328
|3000
|181121N415MR
|51128
|400
|40722
|22328
|800
|131221H738MR
|51128
|400
|30123
|22828
|500
|131221H743MR
|51128
|400
|130123
|22828
|3000
|181121N446MR
|51128
|500
|291122
|22828
|500
|131221H735MR
|51128
|400
|70722
|22828
|1500
|1301224MR1
|51128
|300
To date, this company has not received reports of illnesses related to the consumption of this product; however, the recall from the market began after the Food and Drug Administration found it to contain Yellow Oleander.
Consumers should stop consuming the recalled products. Consumers who have purchased the recalled lots of ELV Control Herbal Supplement and Mexican Tejocote Root Supplement Pieces (Raiz de Tejocote Mexicano Suplemento en Trozos) can return them to the place where they made their purchase to obtain an exchange for another product marketed by the company or dispose of the products. Consumers with questions can contact the company at +1 (956) 612 -8408 (Monday- Friday 10:00 am-5:00 pm CT). Finally, it is important to mention that for the exchange to be valid, it is necessary that the product corresponds to the one sold by World Green Nutrition, Inc., since in the case of apocryphal or pirated products that have been acquired outside the network from authorized distributors, they cannot be exchanged for other products.
Company Contact Information
- Consumers:
- +1 (956) 612 -8408