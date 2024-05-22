PRESS RELEASE – FIRST ICAO USAP-CMA AUDITOR FOR SAMOA

SAMOA, May 22 - Apia, Samoa, May 22, 2024/Press Release/- The Ministry of Works, Transport and Infrastructure (MWTII) is pleased to announce the achievement of MWTI Assistant CEO and Director for Civil Aviation of Samoa, Lauano Yvonne Talaitupu Mariner-Viliamu, as the country’s first certified ICAO USAP-CMA Auditor.

The International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) Universal Security Audit Programme (USAP) Continuous Monitoring Approach (USAP-CMA) Auditor training took place in Nadi, Fiji, from the 5th to 15th of May and saw a total of 16 participants from all over the world; only seven of which were from the Pacific.

The certification marks a significant milestone for Samoa’s Civil Aviation Sector and a testament to our commitment to advancing and elevating the aviation industry, in the area of Aviation Security.

Lauano’s qualification as an ICAO certified auditor will enable Samoa to participate in future audit missions. She is one of the only two Pacific Islanders whom have been allocated missions and will undergo the second and final stage of her full acceptance into the ICAO USAP CMA Pool of Auditors, in November.

The ICAO Audit programme aims to promote global aviation security through continuous monitoring, and auditing of Member States’ aviation security performance,

It is important to note that Lauano is not only the Director Civil Aviation of Samoa but also the first female to hold this position.

The MWTI is committed to fostering a culture of excellence and continuous improvement within the Civil Aviation industry.

Lauano’s achievement as the country’s first ICAO USAP-CMA Auditor is a testament to this dedication and will undoubtedly pave the way for further advancements in Samoa's aviation sector.

-END-

SOURCE – Ministry of Works, Transport and Infrastructure Samoa