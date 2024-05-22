Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,783 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 392,987 in the last 365 days.

IIHS, Consumer Reports name safe, affordable vehicles for teens

2024 list offers more safety for less, as used and new car prices stabilize

ARLINGTON, Va. and YONKERS, N.Y., May 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parents looking for suitable vehicles for their teen drivers will find more safety for less money in this year’s updated list of recommended vehicles for teens from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) and Consumer Reports (CR). 

A total of 58 used models ranging from $5,800 to $19,900 are on this year’s list. For the first time, all recommended used vehicles have a good or acceptable rating in the IIHS driver-side small overlap test in addition to good ratings in four other IIHS tests and strong marks for braking, handling and reliability from CR. 

The top tier of recommended used vehicles also come with standard automatic emergency braking (AEB), a good backstop for all drivers, but especially for young, inexperienced ones, who are more prone to mistakes.  

“Vehicles continue to get safer, and for the first time since the pandemic-era disruptions, prices on the new and used market have stabilized,” said Jennifer Stockburger, director of operations at CR’s Auto Test Center. “These trends have enabled us to point families to even better options this year.”   

“It’s exciting to see crash avoidance tech like automatic emergency braking filtering through the fleet and into affordable used models, including many priced under $15,000,” said IIHS Research Scientist Rebecca Weast. “With a little knowledge and patience, families can find the right vehicle for their new driver without spending all their savings.” 

Those who can and want to splurge for a new vehicle have 22 recommended 2024 models to choose from — all winners of the 2024 IIHS TOP SAFETY PICK or TOP SAFETY PICK+ award that offer state-of-the-art crash protection and crash avoidance. These vehicles are also great choices for those with younger children who might be taking the wheel of the family vehicle in several years. 

Whatever list you’re shopping from, a teen driver’s first vehicle should follow a modified Goldilocks principle — not too small, not too big and definitely not too fast.  

IIHS and CR exclude sports cars and anything with excessive horsepower relative to its weight. Such vehicles make it too easy to speed and can tempt young drivers to take risks. 

The list also has no minicars or vehicles under 2,750 pounds because small, light vehicles may not provide enough protection in crashes with other vehicles. 

Large SUVs and large pickups also don’t make the cut. Although these vehicles offer greater protection in some crash configurations, they can be hard to handle and take longer to stop. They also pose more risk to others on the road, including pedestrians, bicyclists and people in smaller vehicles. 

For performance in specific safety tests, the requirements for used and new vehicles diverge.   

Recommended used vehicles are divided into Best Choices, which this year range in price from $9,600 to $19,900, and Good Choices, which start at $5,800 and go up to $14,400. This year there are 32 Best Choices and 26 Good Choices. 

Both groups have: 

  • above-average reliability, based on CR’s member survey, for the majority of the years listed 
  • average or better scores from CR’s emergency handling tests 
  • dry braking distances of less than 145 feet from 60 mph in CR’s brake tests 
  • good ratings in four IIHS crashworthiness tests — original moderate overlap front, original side, roof strength and head restraints 
  • a good or acceptable rating in the IIHS driver-side small overlap front test 
  • four or five stars from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (if rated) 

In addition, the Best Choices all come with standard AEB that earns an advanced or superior rating in the original IIHS front crash prevention test. AEB cuts police-reported front-to-rear crashes in half, IIHS research has shown, and rear-end crashes make up nearly a quarter of all crashes teens are involved in. The IIHS-affiliated Highway Loss Data Institute (HLDI) has found that AEB and other crash avoidance features are more effective for teen drivers than older ones. 

Standard electronic stability control (ESC) is no longer part of the criteria — not because it isn’t important, but because the oldest vehicle on either the Good Choices or the Best Choices list is a 2014 model, and ESC has been required on all new vehicles since the 2012 model year. Parents handing down a vehicle produced before 2012 should make sure it includes this lifesaving technology. 

As 2024 TOP SAFETY PICK or TOP SAFETY PICK+ winners, the recommended new vehicles all have good ratings in the driver- and passenger-side small overlap front tests and updated side test and either a good rating in the original moderate overlap front test or a good or acceptable rating in the updated one. They also have good or acceptable headlights standard and good or acceptable pedestrian front crash prevention. Unlike the used vehicles, they are not rated for roof strength and head restraints because IIHS discontinued those tests after nearly all vehicles earned good ratings for several years running. 

The new vehicles have average or better predicted reliability from CR and meet the same standard for emergency handling as the used vehicles. Compared with the used vehicles, they are held to a tighter braking distance requirement of 140 feet. They also receive a rating of good or better from CR for ease of use of their controls. 

This year’s recommended vehicles include one all-electric model, the Hyundai Ioniq 6. As electric vehicles expand their market share, it’s likely that many novice drivers will be driving one in the future. Although EVs are fundamentally just as safe as gas-powered vehicles, there are concerns about rapid acceleration, even in models with a reasonable horsepower-to-weight ratio. Unlike gas engines, electric motors give drivers immediate access to all of the vehicle’s power, so parents should take extra caution when giving these vehicles to teens.  

The IIHS-CR vehicle recommendations focus primarily on safety and reliability. But teens and their parents may also want to consider the cost of ownership, including insurance premiums. One way to get a sense of how much a vehicle will cost to insure is to look at insurance losses by make and model compiled by HLDI. It’s also advisable to get a quote from your insurance company for the specific vehicle you intend to buy before you complete your purchase. 

 

RECOMMENDED USED VEHICLES FOR TEENS STARTING AT $20,000 OR LESS 

All listed vehicles have a curb weight greater than 2,750 pounds and earn good ratings from IIHS in the original moderate overlap front, original side, roof strength and head restraint tests and an acceptable or good rating in the driver-side small overlap test. If rated by NHTSA, they earn 4 or 5 stars overall. Recommended vehicles have above-average reliability scores from CR (4 or 5 out of 5) for the majority of model years listed and CR emergency handling scores greater than or equal to 3 out of 5. They also have dry braking distances (going from 60 mph to zero) of 145 feet or less. 

Prices, provided by Kelley Blue Book and rounded to the nearest $100, are average U.S. values from April 19, 2024, for the lowest trim level and earliest applicable model year. The estimates are based on the following criteria: vehicle in good condition, typical mileage and private party purchase. 

Some models include a “built after” date. This applies when a manufacturer makes changes to improve safety in the middle of a model year. Information about when a specific vehicle was manufactured can be found on the certification label typically affixed to the driver door or near it. 

Best Choices — USED VEHICLES 

In addition to the criteria above, Best Choices have standard automatic emergency braking systems that earn an advanced or superior rating from IIHS in the original vehicle-to-vehicle front crash prevention test. 

SMALL CARS    
Toyota Corolla sedan (2017 or newer) or hatchback (2019)  $10,600  
Toyota Prius (2017 or newer)  $13,800  
Mazda 3 sedan or hatchback (2021-22)  $16,400  
Toyota Prius Prime (2017 or newer)  $17,000  
Honda Civic sedan or hatchback (2021 or newer)  $17,600  
MIDSIZE CARS    
Toyota Camry (2018 or newer)  $9,600  
Volvo S60 (2017, 2021)  $10,200  
Volvo V60 (2017, 2021)  $12,300  
Subaru Legacy (2019)  $14,700  
Hyundai Sonata (2021)  $17,200  
Honda Accord sedan (2020)  $19,200  
 

LARGE CAR  		 
Toyota Avalon (2017 or newer)  $14,400  
SMALL SUVS   
Chevrolet Equinox (2020, 2023)  $13,800  
Kia Sportage (2020 or newer)  $14,400  
Toyota RAV4 (2017 or newer)  $14,700  
Hyundai Tucson (2020 or newer)  $14,900  
Mazda CX-5 (2021-23)  $17,600  
Lexus UX (2019-21)  $18,100  
Honda CR-V (2020 or newer)  $18,700  
Nissan Rogue (2021)  $19,000  
Subaru Forester (2021 or newer)  $19,000  
Mazda CX-30 (2022 or newer)  $19,900  
MIDSIZE SUVS   
Volvo XC60 (2017)  $12,100  
Hyundai Santa Fe (2019, 2020, 2023)  $15,200  
Toyota Highlander (2017 or newer)  $15,700  
Nissan Murano (2019, 2020)  $15,900  
GMC Terrain (2020, 2023)  $16,100  
Ford Edge (2020 or newer)  $16,700  
Lexus NX (2018-21)  $17,100  
Infiniti QX60 (2019)  $17,800 
Mazda CX-9 (2020, 2022)  $18,800  
MINIVAN   
Toyota Sienna (2018-20)  $19,100  

Good Choices — USED VEHICLES 

SMALL CARS    
Mazda 3 sedan or hatchback (2014-17; built after October 2013)  $5,800  
Ford C-Max Hybrid (2015-16)  $7,100  
Honda Civic sedan (2014)  $7,900  
Toyota Prius (2014-16; built after November 2013)  $9,400 
Subaru Impreza sedan or wagon (2019-20)  $13,200  
MIDSIZE CARS    
Mazda 6 (2015-17)  $8,400  
Toyota Camry (2014-17; built after December 2013)  $9,000  
Toyota Prius v (2015-17)  $10,200  
Honda Accord coupe or sedan (2015-17)  $10,500  
Subaru Legacy (2017-18)  $11,600  
BMW 3 series (2018)  $13,800  
LARGE CAR    
Toyota Avalon (2015-16)  $12,600  
SMALL SUVS   
Mazda CX-5 (2016)  $10,100  
Hyundai Kona (2018-19)  $11,000  
Honda CR-V (2015-19)  $11,400  
Chevrolet Equinox (2018-19)  $11,600  
Honda HR-V (2017-22; built after March 2017)  $11,600  
Toyota RAV4 (2015-16; built after November 2014)  $12,000  
MIDSIZE SUVS   
Nissan Murano (2016)  $9,900  
Toyota Highlander (2014-16)  $11,700  
Lexus NX (2015-17)  $12,100  
GMC Terrain (2018-19)  $12,700  
Acura RDX (2016)  $13,500  
Mazda CX-9 (2018)  $14,200  
MINIVANS   
Toyota Sienna (2016-17)  $12,600  
Honda Odyssey (2017)  $14,400  

RECOMMENDED NEW VEHICLES FOR TEENS (2024 MODELS) 

All listed vehicles are winners of the 2024 IIHS TOP SAFETY PICK or TOP SAFETY PICK+ award and come with standard vehicle-to-vehicle automatic emergency braking.  

In addition, all vehicles have average or better reliability, based on CR’s member surveys; average or better scores from CR’s emergency handling tests; and dry braking distances of less than 140 feet from 60 mph in CR’s brake tests. They also receive a rating of good or better from CR for ease of use of their controls.  

Prices, rounded to the nearest $100, reflect Kelley Blue Book New Car Fair Purchase Prices as of April 19, 2024, for the least expensive trim level. 

SMALL CARS    
Subaru Impreza  $23,400  
Mazda 3 sedan or hatchback  $24,300  
Toyota Prius  $28,300  
Toyota Prius Prime  $33,600  
MIDSIZE CARS    
Toyota Camry  $26,900  
Honda Accord  $28,200  
Subaru Outback  $29,300  
Hyundai Ioniq 6 (except dual-motor)  $37,700  
SMALL SUVS    
Mazda CX-30  $25,700  
Kia Sportage  $27,300  
Hyundai Tucson  $27,800  
Honda CR-V  $29,700  
Mazda CX-50 (built after August 2023)  $31,200  
Lexus UX  $35,300  
MIDSIZE SUVS    
Subaru Ascent  $35,000  
Kia Telluride  $36,300 
Hyundai Palisade  $37,000 
Honda Pilot  $37,200 
Mazda CX-90  $38,800  
Lexus NX  $39,600  
MINIVAN   
Honda Odyssey  $38,200 
PICKUP   
Hyundai Santa Cruz  $27,500 

###

B-roll:

Wed. 5/22/2024, 10:30-11 a.m. ET; repeat 1:30-2 p.m. ET (KU) GALAXY 16 
SD Transponder 05/slot 5 (dl11809H) bandwidth 6 MHz; symbol rate 3.9787 FEC ¾ 

HD Transponder 14/Slot AB (dl11971V) bandwidth 18 MHz; symbol rate 13.235 FEC ¾ 

For more information from IIHS, go to iihs.org 

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) is an independent, nonprofit scientific and educational organization dedicated to reducing deaths, injuries and property damage from motor vehicle crashes through research and evaluation and through education of consumers, policymakers and safety professionals. IIHS is wholly supported by auto insurers. 

For more information from CR, go to consumerreports.org

Consumer Reports is a nonprofit membership organization that works side by side with consumers to create a fairer, safer and healthier world. For more than 80 years, CR has provided evidence-based product testing and ratings, rigorous research, hard-hitting investigative journalism, public education and steadfast policy action on behalf of consumers’ interests. 

Attachment 


Joe Young
Insurance Institute for Highway Safety
504-641-0491
jyoung@iihs.org

You just read:

IIHS, Consumer Reports name safe, affordable vehicles for teens

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Travel & Tourism Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more