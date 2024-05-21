Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets with Governor of Pennsylvania Josh Shapiro

CANADA, May 21 - Today, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau met with the Governor of Pennsylvania, Josh Shapiro, in Philadelphia, to discuss shared priorities, including labour rights, economic prosperity, and climate action.

Prime Minister Trudeau and Governor Shapiro underscored the deep economic, cultural, and people-to-people ties that unite Canada and Pennsylvania. In 2023, two-way trade between our country and the state exceeded US$27 billion, and Canadian-owned companies employed over 30,300 workers in Pennsylvania. Today, Pennsylvania sells more goods to Canada than to its next four largest foreign markets combined.

The Prime Minister and the Governor emphasized the urgent need for accelerating climate action and transitioning to clean energy sources. They agreed on the importance of investing in green infrastructure, promoting renewable energy development, and creating good-paying jobs in the emerging clean economy.

The two leaders welcomed opportunities for continued collaboration between the Government of Canada and Pennsylvania to further their shared goals of economic prosperity, environmental sustainability, and social progress for all.

Prime Minister Trudeau and Governor Shapiro agreed to remain in close contact.