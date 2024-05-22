LEO SAWIKIN’S “TILL YOU’RE SOMEBODY ELSE” DEBUTS ON BILLBOARD AC CHART AT #30
ALBUM PRODUCED BY PHIL EK AND MASTERED BY GREG CALBI COMING LATER THIS YEAR ON TOUR WITH JON MCLAUGHLIN NOWNEW YORK, NEW YORK , UNITED STATES, May 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Singer/ Songwriter Leo Sawikin’s current single, “Till You’re Somebody Else” has debuted at #30 on the Billboard Adult Contemporary Chart. The track has also reclaimed the #1 spot on the Mediabase A/C Independent Artists Chart for the second time this month, and moved up to #22 on the Mediabase Mainstream A/C Chart. The song, released April 2, is off his upcoming 2024 album, recorded at Studio Litho in Seattle with producer Phil Ek (Grouplove, Fleet Foxes, Modest Mouse); It was mastered by Greg Calbi (The Smile, Bob Dylan, Bon Iver) for Sterling Sound.
Sawikin wrote “Till You’re Somebody Else” after reading about the growth and development of the human body. He couldn’t stop thinking about the impermanence within us and the world around us. “We are always changing and evolving, even on a literal cellular level,” says Sawikin. “I read that all the matter in our bodies is replaced every seven years. So, in effect we are in a state of constant death and rebirth, both within our bodies and minds, and in between our current and future lives. The song was created from a place of wanting to let go of myself and reconnect to the universe. The idea that this life is just a moment in time brings me a lot of hope and a sense of relief.” To illustrate this, Sawikin released a lyric video, featuring cell imagery, bodies disintegrating, and reconstituting in another form.
Sawikin, the former front man of the indie band The Chordaes, describes his solo work as “indie folk pop with a dreamy shimmer,” and the vibe is apparent in the seven songs he’s already released, beginning with last May’s “Hold On” which Earmilk called “a “…masterpiece… [the song] takes listeners on an emotional rollercoaster that they won't soon forget.” His August 22 release of “The Same Mistakes” had Celeb Mix cheering, “…low-slung, softly gleaming guitar topped by Sawikin’s oh-so evocative voice, at once tender and wistful…rolls into a delicious, throbbing rhythm, swaying on gentle undulations. Slowly building, the tune takes on a glowing wall of sound, full of enveloping resonance and gorgeous, shimmering coloration.” Neufutur hailed Sawikin’s vocals on “Don’t Pass It By,” released October 13, as “…a deeply felt, attentive, and highly musical performance… That falsetto note during the song’s chorus puts a graceful touch on an already elegant performance…” Other releases to date are “New York I’m Coming Home”, a jangly, Americana-inflected track about how travel rearranges us, and the joy of coming home; “This River”, a deep track about learning to go with the flow; and the epic rocker, Don’t Drag Me Down.
Sawikin has been bringing these songs and more while on the road with Jon McLaughlin on his 2024 tour (remaining June dates listed below). Da Da Da Music said of his recent Seattle performance, “a fantastic singer, Sawikin's depth is beautifully handled by the venue's acoustics. As the show progressed, he delved deeper. At a certain point, his movements became more fluid and exaggerated, yet not distracting. Coinciding with this, his music grew thicker and warmer, with suspended chords resolving powerfully, bringing the audience home with him. By the end of his performance, the room was filled with a warm, lingering presence, even in silence.”
Leo Sawikin with Jon McLaughlin Tour Dates + Set Times:
June 9 – Asheville, NC at The Grey Eagle, 8:00pm
June 10 – Durham, NC at Motorco Music Hall, 8:00pm
June 12 – Richmond, VA at The Tin Pan, 8:00pm
June 13 – Columbia, MD at The Collective Encore, 8:00pm
Jennifer Lyneis
Ue3promotions
+ +1 818-201-7313
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube