Traditional agrifood systems conserve biodiversity and support nutrition in Mexico

Mexico has had a long history of resilient agricultural systems and food cultures that reflect the country’s agrobiodiversity. With GEF funding, FAO and CONABIO are reviving traditional practices to support the resilience of farmers’ livelihoods and meet the population’s nutritional needs. © Secretaría de Desarrollo Sustentable, Gobierno del Estado de Yucatán

22/05/2024

Walk through farmlands in the rugged, hilly terrain of parts of Mexico and you’ll see maize plants grown widely spaced apart with pole beans climbing up them and the large leaves of squash covering the soil alongside edible herbs. These are all part of a farming system known as a milpa. It is quite the opposite of monoculture here, with each family growing a variety of nutritious crops.

The milpas are home to the taste of tortillas, or cornmeal pancakes, cooked on a wood fire and served with beans, as Mexican grandparents used to make them decades ago. Milpas are a world away from ultra-processed, packaged foods that are increasingly taking over in so many places.

These resilient ancient agrifood systems of pre-Hispanic origin and the food cultures linked to them are crucial to the agrobiodiversity of Mexico. Indeed, the term biodiversity itself could have been coined with the country in mind when you consider the purple, orange or bright yellow colours of the dozens of varieties of maize found in the country. The same is true of many other crops.

It’s to help revive traditional farming practices and put more of these and other native biodiverse foods into farmers’ fields and onto consumers’ plates that the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) has been working with the Global Environment Facility (GEF) and local research institute, the National Commission for the Knowledge and Use of Biodiversity (CONABIO).

When it comes to people’s nutrition, the aim is to help address some of the issues of overweight, obesity and Non-Communicable Diseases, which in Mexico, as in many other countries, have been spiralling due to increasing consumption of highly processed foods and a lack of variety in people’s diets.

Mexico’s agricultural biodiversity is a rich storehouse of traits that help with adaptation to specific agro-ecological conditions, resistance to pests and diseases and climate change. Yet the continuous expansion of large-scale, intensive agricultural production, monoculture practices and the abandonment of traditional agricultural production, makes households and communities more vulnerable to natural and economic shocks, not to mention the stark implications on food security and nutrition.

Through an innovative project on conserving genetic diversity and traditional agro-ecosystems in Mexico, FAO, GEF and CONABIO have been able to reverse the trend in selected regions.