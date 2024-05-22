St. Albans Barracks / Stalking
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24A2002284
TROOPER: Adam Martin
STATION: St Albans Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: 04/11/2024 at approximately 1723 hours
LOCATION: South Main Street, Alburgh, VT
VIOLATION: Stalking
ACCUSED: Paul Adam
AGE: 53
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Isle La Motte, VT
VICTIM: Jeremiah Nichols
AGE: 33
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Alburgh, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 04/11/24 at approximately 1723 hours, The Vermont State Police received a report from Jeremiah Nichols (33) of Alburgh stating that while his vehicle was being serviced, a GPS Tracker was located on his vehicle. A subpoena was filed with the GPS Tracking Company that requested the information of the owner of the GPS Tracker be released to the Vermont State Police. The company released information showing that the GPS Tracker belonged to Paul Adam (53) of Isle La Motte. Adam was located and issued a citation to appear in the Grand Isle County Court on 06/27/24 at 0830 hours for the above charge.
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N/A
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Grand Isle Criminal Division
COURT DATE/TIME: 06/27/24 @ 0830 hrs.
