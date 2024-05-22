St. Albans Barracks / Stalking

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24A2002284

TROOPER: Adam Martin

STATION: St Albans Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: 04/11/2024 at approximately 1723 hours

LOCATION: South Main Street, Alburgh, VT

VIOLATION: Stalking

ACCUSED: Paul Adam

AGE: 53

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Isle La Motte, VT

VICTIM: Jeremiah Nichols

AGE: 33

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Alburgh, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 04/11/24 at approximately 1723 hours, The Vermont State Police received a report from Jeremiah Nichols (33) of Alburgh stating that while his vehicle was being serviced, a GPS Tracker was located on his vehicle. A subpoena was filed with the GPS Tracking Company that requested the information of the owner of the GPS Tracker be released to the Vermont State Police. The company released information showing that the GPS Tracker belonged to Paul Adam (53) of Isle La Motte. Adam was located and issued a citation to appear in the Grand Isle County Court on 06/27/24 at 0830 hours for the above charge.

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Grand Isle Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: 06/27/24 @ 0830 hrs.

Trooper Adam Martin (221)

Vermont State Police

St. Albans Barracks

(802)524-5993

Adam.martin@vermont.gov