CLASSIC RECREATIONS’ DIAMOND EDITION SHELBY COBRA CELEBRATES FIRST TRACK DAY AND DROPS HIGH-PERFORMANCE COMMERCIAL VIDEO

High-Octane Commercial Video Unleashes the Raw Power of Iconic Carbon Fiber Shelby Cobra Race Car.

Starting with a clean chassis design, we applied our ethos, ‘What would Carroll build today with access to our technology?' The result is a Carbon Fiber Cobra set to grow the Shelby legend.” — Jeff Stone, CEO of Classic Recreations

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Classic Recreations, known worldwide for manufacturing the Diamond Edition Carbon Fiber Shelby Cobra Race Car, Carbon Fiber Shelby GT500CR Mustangs , and other high-performance cars, has proudly extended Carroll Shelby’s legacy with the unveiling and track demonstration of the prototype of the One of Ten 60th Anniversary Carbon Fiber Shelby Cobra Race Car.A select group of clients and media became the first to attend an exclusive reveal and track experience, a legacy project several years in the making. To celebrate the successful track day, Classic Recreations released the heart-pumping official Diamond Edition Shelby Cobra Race Car video Experience the 60th Anniversary Diamond Edition Shelby Cobra Race Car video and media kit. “The Diamond Edition Cobra has been an amazing project for our team. We started with a clean sheet chassis design and applied our ethos, ‘What would Carroll build if he had access to the technological resources we have today?’” said Jeff Stone, CEO of Classic Recreations. “The result is a Carbon Fiber Shelby Cobra Race Car set to grow the already legendary status of the Shelby Cobra and Carroll Shelby. It is our family’s privilege to manufacture this piece of automotive history.”Reserve Your Diamond Edition Carbon Fiber Shelby CobraOnly 8 Shelby Cobra Race Cars are still available. Serious collectors are encouraged to apply for an allocation immediately. Qualified applicants are evaluated on a first-come, first-served basis. Complete an online application or contact the Company directly.About Classic Recreations: WE DON’T BORROW LEGACY. WE BUILD IT.Classic Recreations builds iconic Carbon Fiber 1965 Shelby Cobras, Carbon Fiber Shelby GT500CR Mustangs, and 69-70 Ford Mustangs for discerning Collectors Worldwide. The Company has the licensing rights to manufacture the 60th Anniversary Carbon Fiber Shelby Cobra Race Car and recently introduced the American Heart Association Life is Why Centennial Edition Carbon Fiber Shelby GT500CR.Founded in 2005 with innovation, craftsmanship, performance, and legacy at the core of its ethos, Classic Recreations is one of the world’s most innovative high-performance car builders. The Company’s skilled technicians painstakingly handcraft every car to client specifications under rigorous standards in the Company’s 60,000 sq. ft. manufacturing facility in Dallas/Fort Worth. Classic Recreations cars are designed to be driven hard and embody luxury and art on wheels.Media ContactGlen Orrnews@classic-recreations.com469.441.3203Secure Your Diamond EditionShelby Cobra Racecarsales@classic-recreations.com469. 833.9600

