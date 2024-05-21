MAINE, May 21 - Back to current news.

Memorial Day Weekend Reminder: Choose Real Maine Food and Farm Products, Share the Rural Roads, and Don't Do This at a Farm

May 21, 2024

Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry

Augusta - With spring upon us and summer quickly approaching, Mainers are encouraged to support local farms, practice safe travel around slow-moving farm equipment on rural roads, and mark the calendar for the upcoming Maine Open Farm Day (OFD) on July 28.

Maine's agricultural heritage is deeply rooted in its local farms and vital to the state's economy and community. Supporting these farms sustains local businesses and fosters a sense of community and connection to the land. By purchasing locally grown produce, meats, cheeses, and other farm products, consumers can contribute to preserving Maine's agricultural landscape and traditions.

As we enjoy the scenic beauty of Maine's rural areas, it is imperative to exercise caution when driving, especially around farm equipment. Farm machinery often travels at slower speeds and may occupy more space on the road. Drivers are urged to remain vigilant, maintain a safe distance, and pass farm equipment with care to ensure the safety of both motorists and farmers.

Save July 28 for OFD, which provides an excellent opportunity for individuals and families to experience the magic of Maine's farms firsthand. On OFD, farms across the state open their doors to the public, offering tours, demonstrations, and hands-on activities for visitors of all ages. It's a chance to learn about the agricultural practices that sustain our communities and forge connections with the farmers who work tirelessly to feed and nurture our state.

In preparation for ongoing agritourism explorations around the state, Maine's Bureau of Agriculture, Food and Rural Resources invites everyone to read and share the "Top Ten Farm Visit Don'ts."

Visiting a farm can be a delightful experience, offering a chance to connect with nature, learn about agriculture, and enjoy the countryside. However, following certain guidelines is important to ensure a safe and respectful visit.

Here are the Top Ten Farm Visit Don5'ts

Don't Ignore Farm Rules - Every farm has its own set of rules designed to protect both visitors and animals. Ignoring these rules can lead to accidents or disruptions. Always pay attention to and follow the guidelines provided by the farm staff. Don't Wander Off - Farms can be large and sometimes hazardous areas with machinery, uneven terrain, and restricted zones. Stay within designated areas and follow paths to avoid getting lost or entering dangerous locations. Don't Feed the Animals Without Permission - Feeding farm animals without permission can harm them, as not all foods are safe for every animal. Always ask the farmer before feeding any animals to ensure it's secure and appropriate. Don't Startle the Animals - Sudden movements or loud noises can startle farm animals, causing them stress or triggering defensive behavior. Approach animals calmly and quietly to ensure a safe interaction. Don't Bring Pets - Bringing your pets to a farm can introduce diseases to the farm animals and create stress or aggressive encounters. Please leave your pets at home unless the farm specifically allows and welcomes them. Don't Touch Equipment - Farm machinery and tools can be dangerous if handled improperly. Only touch or operate equipment with explicit permission and supervision from farm staff. Don't Leave Gates Open - Leaving gates open can lead to animals escaping, which can be dangerous and create much work for the farmers. Always close gates behind you unless instructed otherwise. Don't Litter - Littering can harm animals and damage the environment. Always dispose of your trash properly and carry out what you bring in. Don't Wear Inappropriate Clothing - Farms can be muddy, dusty, and full of insects. Wear sturdy, comfortable clothing and closed-toe shoes to protect yourself and ensure a relaxed visit. Don't Ignore Safety Signs - Safety signs are placed for a reason. Ignoring them can lead to accidents or harm. Remember all posted signs and warnings to keep yourself and others safe.

Following these guidelines ensures a pleasant and respectful farm visit, benefiting you and the farm community.

Do bring your sense of adventure and appreciation for exploring these local businesses we all care about. Let Real Maine be your guide. Go to realmaine.com/itinerary to plan your agricultural adventure!

