Flash News: OKX Wallet Now Integrated with Birdeye, a Leading Crypto Trading Data Aggregator

SINGAPORE, May 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX, a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for May 21, 2024.



OKX Wallet Now Integrated with Birdeye, a Leading Crypto Trading Data Aggregator

OKX today announced that its Web3 Wallet has now integrated with Birdeye. Birdeye is a widely recognized crypto trading data aggregator that brings together crypto trading data from various networks, such as Solana, Ethereum, Polygon, Arbitrum, Optimism, Avalanche and BNB Chain.

This integration brings OKX a step closer to its commitment to expand access to DeFi offerings. With this integration, the OKX Web3 community can now directly access Birdeye's trading data tools via web extension. This includes tracking token prices, trends, top trades and other useful trading information.



For more information, please visit the OKX Support Center.



For further information, please contact:

Media@okx.com

About OKX

A leading global technology company driving the future of Web3, OKX provides a comprehensive suite of products to meet the needs of beginners and experts alike.

To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com



Disclaimer