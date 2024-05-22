Wildfire Survivors Can Get Free Legal Advice at May 25 Workshop

HONOLULU – As Maui wildfire survivors encounter unexpected issues such as return of security deposits, eviction notices, illegal rent increases or appealing a FEMA decision, attorneys will be available to provide free counseling and advice.

The Legal Aid Society of Hawaiʻi will hold a workshop from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 25, at the J. Walter Cameron Center, Conference Rooms 1 and 2, 95 Mahalani St., Wailuku. If you are facing legal issues resulting from the August wildfires and cannot afford your own lawyer, attorneys will be at the workshop to help you.

Attorneys can:

Help you prepare appeal letters and supporting documents to submit to FEMA for review of your application for disaster assistance.

Offer advice on how to replace documents you lost in the fires.

Draft or review court forms or other legal documents.

Make phone calls on your behalf to the state or community service agencies.

At the workshop, you can meet with FEMA specialists, American Red Cross representatives and community organizations that can help you identify new resources to meet your long-term recovery needs.

You are encouraged to pre-register for the workshop by calling 808-432-9164, but walk-ins are welcome.

If you are unable to make it to the workshop that day, you can call 800-499-5302 and select option 3. Phone lines are open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday. Leave your name and a phone number or email along with a brief message about the reason for your call.

For the latest information on the Maui wildfire recovery efforts, visit mauicounty.gov, mauirecovers.org, fema.gov/disaster/4724 and Hawaii Wildfires - YouTube. Follow FEMA on social media: @FEMARegion9 and facebook.com/fema. You can also get disaster assistance information from the U.S. Small Business Administration and download an application at sba.gov/hawaii-wildfires.