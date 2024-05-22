Wayne Johnson Thanks Voters, Looks Forward To Runoff In Georgia’s 2nd District Republican Primary
I want to applaud the citizens of the 2nd District who exercised their most important constitutional right today, the right to vote in free and fair elections”MACON, GA, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Army veteran and Trump appointee Wayne Johnson issued the following statement Tuesday after qualifying for a runoff against Chuck Hand in Georgia’s 2nd Congressional District Republican Primary.
— A. Wayne Johnson
“I want to applaud the citizens of the 2nd District who exercised their most important constitutional right today, the right to vote in free and fair elections,” said Johnson, who finished first with a double digit margin over Hand. “I am humbled by the support I received today. I want to congratulate Regina Liparoto and Michael Nixon for stepping up to run for Congress and for quality campaigns. I look forward to continuing to discuss the issues with Chuck Hand over the next month.”
The runoff is scheduled for June 18.
Johnson is an Army veteran who served President Trump as a senior official in the Department of Education. Johnson, a lifelong resident of Macon, is a father, grandfather, farmer, and successful businessman who established businesses in Middle and Southwest Georgia, other parts of Georgia and internationally. He obtained his undergraduate and doctoral degrees from Mercer University and his master’s in business from Emory University.
