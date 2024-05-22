In China, Android - led by Huawei (20%), Vivo (19%), and Oppo (10%) - has overtaken Apple’s iOS as the top OS type in China with 61% SOV

LONDON, May 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pixalate , the market-leading fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics platform for Connected TV (CTV) and Mobile Advertising, today released the Q1 2024 Asia-Pacific (APAC) and China Mobile Device Market Share Report .

The report provides a market analysis of the top mobile devices based on open programmatic ad traffic across the APAC region and includes a look at mobile device market share within China. Pixalate also released Global , North America , Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) , and Latin America (LATAM) versions of the report.

Pixalate’s data science team analyzed over 10 million mobile apps (including delisted apps) and over 22 billion in-app open programmatic advertising impressions in March 2024 to compile the research in this series. Market share of voice (SOV) is determined by the percentage of open programmatic ads sold that are associated with specific device types within each region, as measured by Pixalate.

KEY FINDINGS - APAC REGION:

Apple’s iPhone leads APAC (28%) in SOV, down -16% YoY This follows a global trend for Apple iPhone, down -6% YoY in SOV

leads APAC in SOV, YoY Xiaomi ranks second (20%) in APAC’s SOV, up +58% YoY

ranks second in APAC’s SOV, YoY Samsung ends Q1 2024 fourth (12%) in APAC’s SOV, down -14% YoY

KEY FINDINGS - CHINA:

Huawei is nearing Apple iPhone’s market share in China, reaching 20% SOV in Q1 2024, a +524% YoY increase

is nearing Apple iPhone’s market share in China, reaching in Q1 2024, a Apple iPhone saw a - 64% YoY decrease in SOV in China

saw a - in SOV in China Android - led by Huawei, Vivo, and Oppo - has overtaken Apple’s iOS as the top OS type in China, with 61% SOV



