Soil Monitoring System Market Predicted to Accelerate Growth by 2020 – 2027

Soil Monitoring System Market

Soil Monitoring System Market Expected to Reach $853.4 Million by 2027

Growing demand to improve farm productivity and the rise of precision agriculture and fertility management services drive the growth of the soil monitoring system market. ” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per the soil monitoring system market trend, the industry is going through enormous transformation and growth. Also, the agriculture industry is undergoing a paradigm shift in farming technologies driven by the demand for improving farm productivity to feed the rising population. Soil monitoring systems are helping farmers across the globe to gain farm productivity by monitoring soil moisture. In addition, the surge in government investments in agriculture R&D fuels the market. Moreover, the emergence of advanced technologies such as data analytics and IoT in soil monitoring, is also one of the major factors that influence the soil monitoring system market growth during the forecast period. However, the soil monitoring market is competitive and comprises several regional and global vendors competing based on factors such as cost of solutions & services, reliability, efficiency of the product, and support services.

𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 & 𝐓𝐎𝐂: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A08725

Allied Market Research, titled, “Soil Monitoring System Market by Component, Connectivity, and Application: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027,” the global soil monitoring system industry size was valued at $529.2 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $853.4 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2020 to 2027.

The soil monitoring system consists of sensors such as temperature sensors, light sensors, and soil moisture sensors. It is used to measure the important parameters of soil such as moisture, temperature, and light using sensors, which are suitable for various types of soil. These soil sensors can be used at multilayers and multi-points of the soil. Measurement of soil moisture has become important, particularly in the agriculture industry. Soil moisture sensor is a vital component of soil monitoring, which measures the volumetric water content in the soil. Soil monitoring is popularly being used in various applications such as agriculture, research studies, weather forecasting, and others.

Growing demand to improve farm productivity to feed the extensively rising population and the rise in popularity of precision agriculture and fertility management services are the major factors that drive the growth of the soil monitoring system market. In addition to this, the availability of technologically advanced soil monitoring systems at affordable prices fuels the market growth. Also, the surge in government investments in agriculture R&D fuels the market. However, a lack of technical skills and awareness related to soil monitoring may hinder the market growth to some extent. On the contrary, the rise in the adoption of soil monitoring in emerging countries is anticipated to provide lucrative opportunities for market growth. In addition, the emergence of advanced technologies such as data analytics and IoT in soil monitoring is expected to be opportunistic for the growth of the soil monitoring system market during the forecast period.

𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐂𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐳𝐞𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐲𝐨𝐮’𝐫𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/A08725

𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:

The Soil Monitoring System industry's key market players adopt various strategies such as product launch, product development, collaboration, partnership, and agreements to influence the market. It includes details about the key players in the market's strengths, product portfolio, market size and share analysis, operational results, and market positioning.

𝐒𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐒𝐨𝐢𝐥 𝐌𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐒𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞,

CropX Inc.

METER Group, Inc.,

Stevens Water Monitoring Systems, Inc.

SGS SA

Element Materials Technology

Campbell Scientific, Inc.

Spectrum Technologies, Inc.

The Toro Company

Earth Observing System

Manx Technology Group

The COVID-19 outbreak has currently restrained the R&D activities in the electronics & semiconductor industry and has led to the shutdown of several manufacturing facilities globally. The shortage or unavailability of raw materials and components due to supply chain disruption has hindered the production capacity of sensor manufacturers. Further, the decline in purchase capability among consumers due to an uncertain economy will hinder market growth. However, the negative impact of COVID-19 on the soil monitoring system market is expected to be there for a short period, and by early 2021 the market is anticipated to observe a robust recovery rate along with the extensive demand for the installation of IoT devices across the agricultural farms around the globe to enable optimal usage of resources with reduced requirements of the labor in the fields.

Region-wise, the soil monitoring system market size is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Asia-Pacific was the highest revenue generator in 2019, accounting for $137.1 million, and is estimated to garner $239.8 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.8%.

The global soil monitoring system market is segmented based on component, connectivity, application, and region. Based on components, the market is classified into hardware, software, and service. By connectivity, the market is bifurcated into wired and wireless. Based on application, it is divided into agriculture, archaeology, research, and construction & mining. Region-wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐲 𝐛𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A08725

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐎𝐟 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲

- By component, the hardware segment held the highest revenue of $356.3 million in 2019 and contributed a major part to the soil monitoring system market share.

- By connectivity, the wired segment held the highest revenue of $309.3 million in 2019.

- By application, the agriculture segment held the highest revenue share of the market in 2019, generating $249.1 million as per the soil monitoring system market analysis.

- By region, Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the market, garnering a major share during the forecast period.

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐔𝐬:

Allied Market Research is a top provider of market intelligence that offers reports from leading technology publishers. Our in-depth market assessments in our research reports consider significant technological advancements in the sector. In addition to other areas of expertise, AMR focuses on analyzing high-tech and advanced production systems. We have a team of experts who compile thorough research reports and actively advise leading businesses to enhance their current procedures. Our experts have a wealth of knowledge on the topics they cover. Also, they use a variety of tools and techniques when gathering and analyzing data, including patented data sources.