Governor Abbott Names Vice Chair, Appoints Three To Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board

TEXAS, May 21 - May 21, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Juan Nevarez and reappointed Richard Clemmer and Welcome Wilson, Jr. to the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board for terms set to expire on August 31, 2029. Additionally, the Governor named Stacy Hock as vice chair of the board. The Board provides leadership and coordination for the Texas higher education system.

Juan Nevarez of Dallas is executive vice president of Scout Energy Partners and a registered professional engineer in Texas. Nevarez served as a production operations supervisor for Texaco and Chevron, senior exploitation engineer for Merit Energy, and senior acquisitions engineer for Denbury Resources. He is a member of the Texas Tech University (TTU) System Foundation Board of Directors, TTU Engineering Dean’s Council, TTU Petroleum Industry Advisory Board, Professional Engineer Exam Committee, Society of Petroleum Engineers, and ADAM Energy Forum. He is also a Dallas CASA advocate and member of the executive committee for Dallas CASA Board. He was inducted in 2016 to the Petroleum Engineering Academy at TTU and honored with the Distinguished Engineer Award from TTU College of Engineering in April 2023. Nevarez received a Bachelor of Science in Petroleum Engineering from TTU and Master of Business Administration in Finance from California State University.

Richard Clemmer of Austin is chairman of Axon Networks, SecEdge, Privafy, and Pallidus. Clemmer is also a board member of HP, Inc. and Seagate Technology and former CEO of NXP Semiconductors. He is a member of the TTU Whitacre School of Engineering Advisory Board and vice chairman of For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology. Clemmer received a Bachelor of Business Administration from TTU and Master of Business Administration from Southern Methodist University.

Welcome Wilson, Jr. of Houston is president and CEO of Welcome Group, LLC, a joint venture partner in Kingham Dalton Wilson Ltd., and executive vice president of River Oaks Financial Group. He is a member of the National Association of Industrial Office Properties, chairman of the Alamo Trust, Inc., Southwest Houston Redevelopment Authority, Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone 20, and interim chairman of the Remember the Alamo Foundation. He is a member and former chair of the Houston Region Business Coalition and a board member of the Trellis Company, Trellis Foundation, Texas Business Hall of Fame, Greater Houston Partnership, and Friends of the Texas Historical Commission. Additionally, he is former vice chairman of the University of Houston System Board of Regents, former president of Kinkaid School Alumni Association, and a former board member of the Houston Food Bank. Wilson attended the University of Denver.

Stacy Hock of Austin is a private investor and philanthropist and previously held senior management positions at IBM. She is a board member for Atlas Energy Services, Aminex Therapeutics, Texas Public Policy Foundation, and the American Federation of Children. She is a former board member for Brigham Minerals, City Harvest, and The Bowery Mission. Hock received a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science Engineering from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Master of Business Administration from The University of Texas at Austin.