Governor Abbott Announces SNAP, WIC Replacement Benefits For Counties Impacted By Recent Severe Weather

TEXAS, May 21 - May 21, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced that the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) received federal approval allowing recipients of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) to apply for replacement benefits for food lost or destroyed in last week’s storms.



"Due to recent severe weather and flooding that devastated communities across our state, impacted Texans will be able to apply for SNAP replacement benefits for food that was lost or destroyed during these devastating storms,” said Governor Abbott. “Eligible Texans can apply for these benefits by dialing 2-1-1. I thank the Texas Health and Human Services Commission for working with our federal partners to ensure Texans have the resources they need to recover and move forward from these storms.”



"The recent storms have affected so many families across the state," said HHSC Deputy Executive Commissioner of Access and Eligibility Services Molly Regan. "By providing these replacement food benefits, we will be able to give relief to those that need our help the most."



To replace food lost or destroyed by the storms that began May 16, SNAP recipients must apply for replacement benefits that will be placed on their Lone Star Cards within two business days once benefits are approved.



SNAP recipients in Austin, Chambers, Colorado, Harris, Liberty, Montgomery, Polk, San Jacinto, Trinity, Walker, and Waller counties must apply for replacement benefits by June 17. To apply, recipients can dial 2-1-1 and select Option 2.



Recipients can also download Form H1855 (Affidavit for Nonreceipt or Destroyed SNAP Benefits). Completed forms should be mailed to Texas Health and Human Services Commission, P.O. Box 149027, Austin, TX, 78714-9027, or faxed to 877-447-2839.



Recipients who live in counties other than those listed above can apply for replacement benefits in person within 10 days of discovering their food was lost or destroyed due to the recent storms. Individuals in those counties must go to a local benefits office to request replacement food benefits.



Additionally, through May 31, 2024, the WIC program, administered by HHSC, is replacing food and formula benefits lost during last week’s storms. Families can visit TexasWIC.org or call 800-942-3678 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, and select Option 3 to speak with an operator who will help find an open location. WIC also offers 24/7 breastfeeding assistance through its lactation support hotline: 855-550-6667.



HHSC is also providing crisis counseling for Texans affected by this disaster through local mental health authorities. To locate a local mental health authority, visit the Where Can I Find Services page.



Any Texan in need can apply for benefits, including SNAP and Medicaid, at YourTexasBenefits.com or can use the Your Texas Benefits mobile app to manage their benefits. To find local resources, such as food or shelter, dial 2-1-1 and select Option 1.

