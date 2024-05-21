Suspects Apprehended for Shooting at Off Duty MPD Member

The Metropolitan Police Department announces two suspects were apprehended after shooting at an off-duty MPD captain in Northwest.

On Monday, May 20, 2024, at approximately 12:09 p.m., officers received a call for a shooting in the 5800 block of 7th Street, Northwest. An off-duty MPD captain was driving his personal vehicle to work when he spotted a car driving erratically in front of him. The car stopped, one suspect got out, and shot at the captain’s vehicle.

The captain was injured in the shooting and drove his vehicle to the Fourth District Station for assistance. He was transported to a local hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Despite his injuries, the captain was able to note part of the suspect vehicle’s license plate number, which was immediately relayed to MPD’s Real Time Crime Center (RTCC). Shortly thereafter, the RTCC located the vehicle using license plate reader technology near Bladensburg Road, Northeast, and New York Avenue, Northeast, and relayed the information to officers in the Fifth District. MPD’s Air Support Unit, Falcon 1, and officers from the Fifth District pursued the suspect vehicle to Landover, Maryland, where the car was involved in a single-vehicle crash. Two suspects were taken into custody by the Prince George's County Police Department.

Both suspects are currently wanted, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, for Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) in reference to this offense. 21-year-old Rasheed Thorne, of Northwest, D.C., and 21-year-old William Walker, of Upper Marlboro, MD, will go through the extradition process and will be returned to Washington, DC.

“This is a reminder of the daily dangers we face and why I have immense appreciation for what our members do to protect others,” said Chief of Police Pamela A. Smith. “We are grateful that our officer has not sustained life-threatening injuries. I want to thank all the federal and local partners who have reached out today to provide support. Additionally, the community was very helpful in providing us with video and information to ensure we apprehended the suspect very quickly.”

The Metropolitan Police Department would like to thank the Prince George’s County Police Department, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and our regional law enforcement partners for their support and assistance with this investigation.

CCN: 24075639