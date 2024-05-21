Submit Release
MPD Arrests Suspect in Northeast Shooting

The Metropolitan Police Department announces an arrest has been made in a shooting that occurred in the 3800 block of Jay Street, Northeast.

On Sunday, May 5, 2024, at 2:10 p.m., Sixth District officers responded to the listed location for the report a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

On Sunday, May 19, 2024, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, 46-year-old Antonio Lucas, of Northwest, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun).

CCN: 24065798

