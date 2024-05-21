FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Traffic Advisory Update: Rehabilitation of 16th Street Bridge over Piney Branch Pkwy NW Project

(Washington, DC) — The District Department of Transportation (DDOT) anticipates the implementation of the following work on 16th Street Bridge, NW, as part of the ongoing 16th Street Bridge rehabilitation work, beginning immediately on Tuesday, May 21, 2024, and to last until further notice, from 7:00 am to 5:00 pm daily, weather permitting to necessitate the following:

Continuation of repair work on the bridge in East Arch.

Work on spalls above the waterline and safety fence installation.

All lanes (except the NB Bus/Curb Lane) on 16th Street will remain open to traffic. Both northbound and southbound lanes are open to motorists. In addition, the west side is now open for pedestrian traffic detours and use.

Motorists are urged to obey traffic advisory instructions and use caution as they travel in these areas, to anticipate moderate delays, and to be mindful of construction personnel.

