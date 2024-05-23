Brilliantcrypto Forms World’s First Digital Gemstone Fund at $1 Million USD. PrivateBANK To Participate as LPs.

Digital Gemstone Fund Overview Diagram of Digital Gemstone Fund Brilliantcrypto, Inc.

TOKYO, JAPAN, May 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brilliantcrypto, Inc. (Headquarters: Minato-ku, Tokyo; CEO: Naruatsu Baba; hereinafter referred to as “Brilliantcrypto”) has confirmed the formation of “Digital Gemstone Fund No. 1,” a fund specializing in investing in NFT gemstones, generated by the in-development game, “Brilliantcrypto”. PrivateBANK, a leading company delivering financial services for ultra-high-net-worth individuals in Japan, have approved the objectives of the fund and will participate as LPs.

The NFT gemstones created in Brilliantcrypto are expected to be utilized in the near future in multiple digital metaverse worlds. The fund will carry out investment in these gemstones at a maximum size of $1 million USD.

The fund will invest in the gemstones from the very beginning stages of the game, with the aim of maximizing the value of the gemstones and creating returns on investment.

Comments From Representatives of Investor

Takayuki Sato, PrivateBANK CEO

PrivateBANK is a leading multi-family office firm in Japan that manages the assets of ultra-high-net-worth individuals.

The asset portfolio of the wealthy elite is very diverse, and in recent years, with Bitcoin as a base, I have felt unlimited possibilities from these cutting-edge assets that are brought about as a result of blockchain technology, and feel they could change the game for assets.

I think that there are great challenges ahead for the digital gemstone fund, but I feel great potential from this project, and I am very pleased that we are able to participate as an early-stage investor.



Overview Diagram of Digital Gemstone Fund

Fund Name: Digital Gemstone Fund No.1

Founded: 05/2024 (planned)

GP (Unlimited Liability Union Member): Brilliantcrypto, Inc.

LPs (Limited Liability Union Members): PrivateBANK Inc., COLOPL, Inc.

Investment focus: Rare gemstones generated in Brilliantcrypto expected to have future utility

Fund Size: Max $1 million (planned)

Operating Period: 3 years

About Brilliantcrypto, Inc.

Brilliantcrypto, Inc. (Headquarters: Minato-ku, Tokyo; CEO: Naruatsu Baba), is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Colopl, Inc., founded on November 9th, 2022 to take on the challenges of blockchain gaming, and create games that truly shine and stand out. By leveraging blockchain technology and the extensive know-how accumulated by the Colopl Group in the gaming business, Brilliantcrypto aims to create new value for a global audience.

Company Name: Brilliantcrypto, Inc.

Address: 5F-6F, Midtown East, 9-7-2 Akasaka, Minato-ku, Tokyo 107-0052, Japan

Established: November 9, 2022

CEO: Naruatsu Baba

Brilliantcrypto Corporate Website: https://brypto.net/about/

Website: https://brilliantcrypto.net/

Discord: https://discord.gg/brilliantcrypto

X: https://twitter.com/Brypto_Official

X[Japanese]: https://twitter.com/Brypto_JP

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/@Brilliantcrypto

Medium: https://brilliantcryptoblog.medium.com/

