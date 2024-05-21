MHMS NEW MINISTER MEETS INDIAN HIGH COMMISSIONER IN COURTESY BREAKFAST MEETING

The new Minister for Health and Medical Services and Member of Parliament for North Guadalcanal Constituency, Dr Paul Popora Bosawai met with the Indian High Commissioner to Solomon Islands H.E, Mr Shri Inbasekar Sundaramuthi in a courtesy breakfast meeting with over the weekend.

India established diplomatic relations with the Solomon Islands in May 1987 and since then over the years, the two countries have enjoyed cordial relations and developed bonds of mutual understanding and friendship.

Speaking at the meeting, the newly appointed Minister for Health and Medical Services Dr Bosawai acknowledged the efforts of the Government of India in supporting Solomon Islands during the Covid pandemic.

“I would like to acknowledge your government’s efforts in standing by and supporting Solomon Islands during the Covid 19 pandemic, with 50,000 doses of Astra Zeneca in Juna 2022. This assistance went a long way in ensuring that citizens were immunized against the disease and will also help us in future efforts,” said the Health Minister.

The Health Minister also highlighted that he was keen on finalizing and looking forward to the implementation of 2 pending agreements.

“My Ministry will work to clear and finalize the 2 pending MOUs, the MOU on Health Cooperation between India and Solomon Islands and the MOU on Pharmacopeial Cooperation between India and Solomon Islands.”

“Pending these 2 agreements and under the Forum for India-Pacific Cooperation, my Ministry is very much looking forward to working closely with the Indian Government to progress the Jaipur Foot Camp – under which amputees will be able to receive assistance with prosthetic limbs, the provision of new Dialysis Units and 2 new Sea Ambulances to boost service delivery to local citizens. We are also look forward to progress training for our medical professionals and technical staff in India.,” said Dr Bosowai.

Meanwhile speaking at the courtesy breakfast meeting, H.E Sundaramurth said the 2 pending MOUs are an important part of the relations between Solomon Islands and India.

The Indian government highly values the relations between our 2 countries which will be emphasized by these 2 pending MOUs.

“We look forward to working closely with the Solomon Islands government through the Ministry of Health and Medical Services to boost the local health system and service delivery for the people of Solomon Islands.”

“I am finishing up my posting at the end of this year, but I look forward to finalizing the pending MOUS and oversee the start of the implementation before I leave,” said High Commissioner Sundaramurthi.

