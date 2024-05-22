Basepair and AWS Accelerate Scientific Discovery with AWS HealthOmics
AWS and Basepair work together to integrate AWS HealthOmics into the Basepair Point-and-Click Bioinformatics PlatformNEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, May 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Basepair Inc., a pioneering provider of bioinformatics solutions, today announced that it is working with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to help accelerate life science organizations' ability to harness the full potential of genomic data analysis. By integrating AWS HealthOmics capabilities into its cutting-edge Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform, Basepair is revolutionizing the way researchers and scientists approach advanced genomic storage, workflow management, and analysis.
The exponential growth of sequencing data has presented significant challenges for the life science industry, often leading to development delays, security complications, and resource constraints. Basepair's innovative solution addresses these pain points head-on, offering a seamless and cost-effective way to leverage AWS HealthOmics’ genomics-optimized storage and Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) analysis capabilities without the need for data to leave their secure environment.
"At Basepair, we are committed to empowering our customers with cutting-edge tools that unlock the full potential of their genomic data," said Amit Sinha, CEO and Founder of Basepair. "By leveraging the scale, performance, and security of AWS HealthOmics, our platform provides a seamless experience tailored for both scientific and bioinformatics users, enabling them to execute genomic analysis and interactively visualize results with unprecedented ease and efficiency."
With this new integration, life science organizations can now benefit from a user-friendly, point-and-click interface that streamlines the entire genomic analysis process. By combining purpose-built fully managed infrastructure with a point-and-click user interface, the solution allows researchers to focus their efforts on driving scientific discoveries and accelerating the development of critical therapies for patients.
"Thanks to our collaboration with Basepair, within just a few months, we successfully unveiled our bioinformatics platform tailored for metagenomic researchers worldwide," shared Mengchu Wu, CEO and Co-Founder of Micronbrane Medical. "As we continue to enhance functionality for clinical applications, we're delighted to see Basepair expand its capabilities in tandem with AWS."
The AWS HealthOmics storage and workflow capabilities are now available on the Basepair platform, marking another milestone in Basepair's commitment to advancing genomic analysis and empowering researchers with trusted, actionable insights.
About Basepair™
Basepair Inc is a market-leading point-and-click bioinformatics company focused on unlocking the full potential of next generation sequencing (NGS) technology. Its SaaS platform abstracts away the DevOps normally required to manage data and run analyses on AWS, yet provisions inside a customer’s own AWS account to avoid data movement and improve security and compliance. The resulting democratization of NGS analysis and visualization reduces the downstream bottlenecks that can often slow down R&D projects, accelerating time to scientific and diagnostic insight. To learn more, visit www.basepairtech.com.
