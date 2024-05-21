IDPH West Chicago Regional Office Relocates, Merges with Former Bellwood Office to Create Westchester RHO

CHICAGO - As part of the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH)'s ongoing efforts to improve efficiency of operations, the Department announced that the West Chicago Regional Office has relocated from 245 W. Roosevelt Road in West Chicago to the Westbrook Corporate Center in Westchester. The new office is known as the Westchester Regional Office and is now merged with the former Bellwood Regional Office which moved to Westchester in February.





The address for the new location is 3 Westbrook Corporate Center, 3rd Floor, Westchester, IL 60154. The new phone number for those trying to contact staff in the West Chicago Office is (708) 409-8811; the number to contact staff from the Bellwood Office is (708) 409-8810.





The new Regional Health Office (RHO) houses about 180 IDPH staff. It works closely with local health departments and includes Long-Term Care field operations and regulatory units; the Food, Dairies and Devices Section; Immunizations; Oral Health; Vision and Hearing; a unit that handles involuntary transfers and discharges; the Infectious Diseases/Sexually Transmitted Infections section; and the Office of Preparedness and Response.





IDPH also holds classes at the regional office to train and certify school-based professionals to provide mandated vision and hearing screenings in Illinois pre-schools and schools, and monthly plumbing and lead certification exams.





The West Chicago office works with local health department partners in DuPage, Grundy, Kane, Kankakee, Kendall, Lake, McHenry and Will counties.





With this merger, IDPH now operates six RHOs around the state (down from seven previously) that house IDPH staff and serve local health department partners.



