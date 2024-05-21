Consumer Brands Statement on the Minnesota Legislature Passing the Packaging Waste and Cost Reduction Act

ARLINGTON, Va. – The Consumer Brands Association issued the following statement regarding the Minnesota legislature passing the Packaging Waste and Cost Reduction Act from John Hewitt, vice president, packaging sustainability and head of state affairs:

“The consumer packaged goods industry supports packaging policies that protect consumer safety, improve recycling access and deliver strong environmental outcomes which is why we commend the Minnesota legislature for passing the Packaging Waste and Cost Reduction Act. The extended producer responsibility framework established in this bill, which finances recycling through shared responsibility, will strengthen Minnesota’s recycling infrastructure and increase recycling access for consumers. The landmark piece of legislation is the result of a collaborative legislative process with substantial input from stakeholders across the packaging value chain. We urge Governor Walz to promptly sign the bill that not only reinforces the state’s position as a national leader in recycling and composting infrastructure but also capitalizes on the state’s impressive recycling rates and benefits consumers.”

