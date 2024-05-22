Connected Horse Announces 2nd Annual Lassos with Love Fundraising Event
Supporting people impacted by dementia and caregivers through no-cost equine (horses) assisted workshops and programs
My experience with Connected Horse and all of you provided me with something I hadn’t believed would be possible. It was the first time I truly felt accepted after my Alzheimer’s diagnosis.”PLEASANTON, CA, USA, May 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Connected Horse, a leading nonprofit dedicated to improving the lives of individuals with dementia and their caregivers through equine-assisted programs, is excited to announce its upcoming "Lassos With Love" fundraiser September 7th from 4:30-8:00 pm at the gorgeous 32-acre Five Star Equestrian Center in Pleasanton, CA. The event is supported by renowned actor Keith Carradine and his niece Kansas Carradine, an extraordinary horsewoman who will be performing during the event. Guests will enjoy a reception with horse greetings, delicious al fresco dinner, and option to participate in a silent and live auction.
— Tammy Maida
To add to the inspiring evening, co-chair Tammy Maida will share the positive impact Connected Horse has had on her approach to living with early onset Alzheimer’s disease. The goal of Lassos with Love is to continue to offer no cost workshops and expand Connected Horse’s reach through training additional barns and workshops. Funds raised will support Connected Horse’s mission to offer 18 weeks of no-charge workshops in Pleasanton, provide scholarships to train barns in California and across the country, and introduce the Barn at Community Program statewide.
This year's auction features an array of exclusive experiences and unique items that promise to excite and engage attendees. Highlights include:
• Tahoe House Weekend Getaway
• Bodega Bay Coastal Weekend
• Domaine Carneros Bubbles and Bites Wine Country Experience
• Week in Cabo San Lucas
• Lunch with Deepak Chopra at abc Restaurant NY
• HeartMath Coaching Session with Kansas Carradine
• And one of a kind - fine wine and spirits, custom jewelry, signed photographs from Kansas Carradine’s trip to Patagonia and more
“By supporting our Lassos with Love fundraiser, you are contributing to a future where more families can benefit from the therapeutic power of Connected Horse’s equine-guided programs. Together, we can combat loneliness and despair and bring hope and healing to those who need it most,” said co-founder Paula Hertel.
About Connected Horse:
Connected Horse is a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit in Northern California. We inspire connection, engagement, and emotional healing for people with dementia and their loved ones through equine-assisted workshops, sensory engagement kits, and training programs. Connected Horse’s Equine-Guided Programs are backed by scientific research to support care partners and individuals with dementia and foster purpose, engagement, and relationships.
About Five Star Equestrian:
Five Star Equestrian is a prominent equestrian center located in Pleasanton, CA, offering services for both novice and experienced riders. The center provides individual and group lessons, show team training, and summer camps, all within a supportive, family-oriented environment.
For more information about the event and how to get involved, please visit connectedhorse.org or contact us directly at info@connectedhorse.org
Supporting Statistics:
• Every 64 seconds, someone in the U.S. is diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease.
• Over 5.8 million Americans are living with Alzheimer's, including 200,000 individuals under 65.
• Social isolation and loneliness are significant issues among those affected by dementia.
• Outcomes from Stanford University and UC Davis research projects show Connected Horse Programs improve relationships between care partners and individuals with cognitive impairment. Both exhibit reduced feelings of anxiety and depression and improved sleep.
