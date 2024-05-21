Gifts on a Theme Exhibit Opens

Gifts on a Theme is the latest exhibit from the U.S. Senator Chuck Hagel Archives in Archives and Special Collections. Of the more than 1000 objects in the Hagel Archives, many were gifted to Hagel as a senator, secretary of defense, or private citizen. This exhibit shows off some of the more common types of gifts in political collections, be they birds, statuettes, plaques, coins, or hats.

Included among the one 100 plus objects in this exhibit are Hagel’s collection of challenge coins from the military, eagle statues taking flight, miniatures like a 30th anniversary Apollo 11 rocket and a Union Pacific train, a small army of statuettes, and rarely seen acrylic and glass awards. Other gifts on a theme in the Hagel Archives, though not on display this summer, include globes, bladed weapons, clothing, and decorative plates. You’ll see these pop up in future exhibits.

For the 135 people who answered the spring post-it question, “What is your favorite holiday?”, on the wall outside Archives and Special Collections, thank you! People were generous in sharing the love and meaning behind their holiday faves. The wall of pastel post its has been reset and is ready for the next question. For the new exhibit, people are invited to tell us what they collect. We look forward to the answers!

This exhibit was created using artifacts from the U.S. Senator Chuck Hagel Archives. Chuck Hagel served as U.S. Senator from 1997 to 2009 and U.S. Secretary of Defense from 2013 to 2015. The exhibit was curated by Lori Schwartz, Hagel and Technical Services Archivist / Assistant Professor.

Available for Research

Hagel’s records are used for research, instruction, and exhibits. They cover legislative issues and topics of national and international prominence that arose from 1997 to 2009, including the Bill Clinton impeachment in 1998-1999, a contested presidential election between George W. Bush and Al Gore in 2000, the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001, wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, the economic downtown of 2007-2009, and disaster and drought assistance for rural areas.

Visitors may use the Hagel Archives in Archives and Special Collections, Monday-Friday 9am – 5pm, and view selected material online. We recommend researchers contact archivists in advance for help in selecting material. Information is available at U.S. Senator Chuck Hagel Archives.