Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets with leaders of the Service Employees International Union

CANADA, May 21 - Today, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau met with leaders of the Service Employees International Union (SEIU), including the Canadian President of SEIU Healthcare, Sharleen Stewart, on the margins of the SEIU Quadrennial North American Convention in Philadelphia.

At the convention, the Prime Minister and SEIU leaders discussed shared priorities, including the importance of workers’ rights, gender equality, the care economy, and support for marginalized communities.

During their discussions, the Prime Minister took the opportunity to highlight the deep-rooted partnership between Canada and the United States, including Team Canada’s work to create good middle-class jobs, build opportunities for workers, strengthen health care, and deliver fairness for every generation.

Prime Minister Trudeau and SEIU leaders underscored their commitment to protecting labour rights, including through labour provisions under the Canada-United States-Mexico Agreement, and advancing the interests of working families. They exchanged views on strengthening co-operation amongst unions in Canada and the United States to raise workplace standards, further support collective bargaining, and ensure fair wages and benefits for all workers.

The Prime Minister and SEIU leaders welcomed opportunities for continued collaboration between the Government of Canada and the SEIU, including SEIU Healthcare and its more than 100,000 members across Canada – including over 69,000 health care sector members working in Ontario – to advance shared goals of economic justice, labour rights, and social progress for everyone.