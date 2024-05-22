APG Ohio Honored with Supplier Excellence Award from Bath & Body Works
Receiving the Supplier Excellence Award reaffirms our mission to provide exceptional value and support to our partners.”AZUSA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- APackaging Group (APG) is pleased to announce that APG Ohio has received the prestigious Supplier Excellence Award from Bath & Body Works. This accolade is a testament to their unwavering hard work and commitment to excellence. Receiving this award from such a renowned company highlights the exceptional standards upheld, from ensuring the highest quality in products to maintaining strong, collaborative relationships with partners.
Founded in 2019 by Helga Arminak, APG has quickly emerged as a trusted partner for some of the most prestigious names in the beauty and personal care sectors, including P&G, Unilever, Johnson & Johnson, Estée Lauder, Colgate, Sephora, Lush, Walgreens, Victoria's Secret, and more. The company's reputation for excellence in private label cosmetics, cosmetic manufacturing, and contract manufacturing has positioned it as an industry leader.
"Receiving the Supplier Excellence Award reaffirms our mission to provide exceptional value and support to our partners," stated Hannah Palese, Director of Communication at APG. "We are grateful for this recognition and are committed to maintaining the high standards that our clients expect from us."
APG's commitment to quality and sustainability is evident in its annual production capacity of over 600 million pieces and its low minimum order quantity (MOQ) of 10,000 pieces. As a women-owned, sustainable, and eco-friendly company, APG strives to make a positive impact on both the industry and the environment.
"Our team's dedication and innovative approach to packaging solutions are the cornerstones of our success," said Ryan Huang, Director of Marketing at APG. "I am proud of our Ohio team for their hard work and dedication, which has been instrumental in achieving this significant milestone."
APG offers a wide range of packaging solutions tailored to meet unique needs. From innovative designs to reliable production, the team is dedicated to delivering excellence in every project. For those seeking top-tier packaging solutions, connecting with one of APG's packaging specialists can help find the perfect fit for any business.
For more information about APackaging Group and its services, please visit https://apackaginggroup.com or email at sales@apackaginggroup.com.
