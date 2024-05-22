Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,849 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 392,984 in the last 365 days.

APG Ohio Honored with Supplier Excellence Award from Bath & Body Works

Supplier Excellence Award

Supplier Excellence Award

Team APG Ohio

Team APG Ohio

Receiving the Supplier Excellence Award reaffirms our mission to provide exceptional value and support to our partners.”
— Hannah Palese, Director of Communication at APG
AZUSA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- APackaging Group (APG) is pleased to announce that APG Ohio has received the prestigious Supplier Excellence Award from Bath & Body Works. This accolade is a testament to their unwavering hard work and commitment to excellence. Receiving this award from such a renowned company highlights the exceptional standards upheld, from ensuring the highest quality in products to maintaining strong, collaborative relationships with partners.

Founded in 2019 by Helga Arminak, APG has quickly emerged as a trusted partner for some of the most prestigious names in the beauty and personal care sectors, including P&G, Unilever, Johnson & Johnson, Estée Lauder, Colgate, Sephora, Lush, Walgreens, Victoria's Secret, and more. The company's reputation for excellence in private label cosmetics, cosmetic manufacturing, and contract manufacturing has positioned it as an industry leader.

"Receiving the Supplier Excellence Award reaffirms our mission to provide exceptional value and support to our partners," stated Hannah Palese, Director of Communication at APG. "We are grateful for this recognition and are committed to maintaining the high standards that our clients expect from us."

APG's commitment to quality and sustainability is evident in its annual production capacity of over 600 million pieces and its low minimum order quantity (MOQ) of 10,000 pieces. As a women-owned, sustainable, and eco-friendly company, APG strives to make a positive impact on both the industry and the environment.

"Our team's dedication and innovative approach to packaging solutions are the cornerstones of our success," said Ryan Huang, Director of Marketing at APG. "I am proud of our Ohio team for their hard work and dedication, which has been instrumental in achieving this significant milestone."

APG offers a wide range of packaging solutions tailored to meet unique needs. From innovative designs to reliable production, the team is dedicated to delivering excellence in every project. For those seeking top-tier packaging solutions, connecting with one of APG's packaging specialists can help find the perfect fit for any business.

For more information about APackaging Group and its services, please visit https://apackaginggroup.com or email at sales@apackaginggroup.com.

Ryan Huang
APackaging Group LLC
+1 626-385-5858
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram

You just read:

APG Ohio Honored with Supplier Excellence Award from Bath & Body Works

Distribution channels: Chemical Industry, Companies, Manufacturing, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more