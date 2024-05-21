NIH invites press to discuss new investments in RNA research

RNA sequencing and the detection of RNA modifications have recently gained significant attention in the genomics community, punctuated by a new report from the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine (NASEM) outlining a roadmap for more completely studying and cataloging RNA and its modifications.

By sequencing RNA, scientists can learn about how cells function, develop and respond to their environments. The analysis of RNA is also central to some emerging tools in medicine, including using RNA as a biomarker, or indicator, of disease. Tests that look at RNA might help physicians detect a wide range of diseases, from tuberculosis to some cancers, and be simpler and less invasive than other options. RNA-based therapeutics are also being developed and trialed as targeted treatments for specific diseases. Continued research to understand the biology of RNA, including its many modifications, will further aid these medically important advances.

The panel will discuss and answer questions about

New studies to advance understanding of RNA biology and the development of RNA-based technologies, including those being funded by $15.4M for RNA research recently announced by NIH and the National Science Foundation.

Emerging techniques, laboratory tools, computational analyses and strategic approaches that are being used to gain important new insights into RNA. Developments include improving RNA sequencing, RNA modifications, RNA synthesis and RNA-based therapeutics.

Policy, workforce and infrastructure needs to support sequencing and analysis of RNA modifications.

The NASEM report’s call for more development of tech and infrastructure to allow for the complete sequencing of RNA and all of its modifications in any cell or organisms.

When: May 30, 10 a.m. ET

What: Press Conference to announce new RNA research

Research Moderator: Eric Green, M.D., Ph.D., NHGRI Director

Where: Zoom and Building 4B31 Conference Room, NIH Campus

RSVP: NHGRIPressOffice@nih.gov