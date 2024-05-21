21 May 2024

Meeting at the MFA of Turkmenistan with the Ambassador of Latvia

On May 21, 2024, at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan, was held a meeting between the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Ahmet Gurbanov and the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Latvia to Turkmenistan (with the residence in Tashkent) Reinis Trokša.

During the negotiations, the parties reviewed the current state and prospects for further development of cooperation between Turkmenistan and Latvia in the political, trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian fields. An exchange of views also took place on a number of relevant issues on the international agenda.

Among the priority vectors of interaction were named the economic and social spheres; in particular, the possibility of holding the next meeting of the bilateral Intergovernmental Commission on economic, industrial, scientific and technical Cooperation, organizing mutual business missions, cross Cultural Days, as well as intensifying partnerships in the field of education.