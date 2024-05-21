Ribosome rescue factor PELOTA modulates translation start site choice for C/EBP{alpha} protein isoforms

Here we characterize the trans-regulatory landscape governing translational control of the C/EBPα isoform ratio using a dual fluorescent reporter coupled with CRISPRi screening. We find that reinitiation factors, including DENR/MCTS1, influence start site selection on CEBPA, and uncover a surprising role for the ribosome rescue factor PELO ( 57 , 58 , 59 , 60 ) during or after uORF termination. Reporter variants and ribosome profiling suggest that PELO enhances long C/EBPα isoform expression directly by recycling and removing post-termination ribosomes that occlude its expression, in addition to indirect effects mediated by mechanistic target of rapamycin (mTOR) activation. The accumulation of unrecycled ribosomes may provide another layer of repression and point of regulation on CEBPA and other uORF-containing transcripts.

Previous work has shown that the C/EBPα isoform balance is dependent on a short six-codon uORF that ends just seven nucleotides before the long isoform start codon ( 18 ). Translation of the long isoform is therefore mutually exclusive with uORF translation and occurs through leaky scanning past the suboptimal uORF start site followed by initiation at the next start codon. Synthesis of the short isoform, in contrast, depends on translation of the uORF followed by reinitiation that bypasses the long isoform start codon and instead occurs at a downstream, internal AUG codon ( Fig 1B ). The molecular processes that determine start codon choice on CEBPA and thus the ratiometric balance between these opposing isoforms have not been fully elucidated.

(A) Schematic representation of the CEBPA transcript (top) and protein isoforms (bottom). (B) Model of long isoform translation by leaky scanning and short isoform translation by reinitiation. (C) Schematic of the two-color reporter. Start codon context for the uORF, long and short start sites are indicated. ∆2: mutation of a second in-frame start codon; ∆DBD: deletion of the DNA-binding domain. (D) Western blot of K562 cells stably expressing CEBPα reporters. ∆ uORF start: AUG→ACA; ∆ Long start: AUG→ACA. (E) Flow cytometry measurements of the green/red fluorescence ratio in K562 cells stably expressing indicated reporters.

Translation of the critical bZIP developmental transcription factors encoded by CEBPA and CEBPB is likewise regulated by uORFs ( 18 , 49 ). In contrast to the three uORFs of ATF4, the single uORF of CEBPA regulates the synthesis of two distinct, alternative translation isoforms from the same single-exon mRNA ( 17 , 50 ). The longer isoform of CCAAT/enhancer-binding protein α (C/EBPα) includes the full N-terminal transactivation domain. In contrast, a shorter isoform of C/EBPα, which is initiated from an internal, canonical AUG start codon, produces a truncated isoform that retains the bZIP DNA-binding domain, but lacks most of the transactivation domain ( Fig 1A ) and thus acts in a dominant-negative manner by blocking long C/EBPα binding and transactivation ( 51 ). The ratio between these isoforms changes during normal development ( 52 , 53 ) where they play distinct roles during myeloid and adipocyte lineage commitment ( 18 , 54 ) and regulate different transcriptional targets ( 55 ). Mutations that reduce long isoform expression are frequently seen in acute myeloid leukemia (AML), including mutations in CEBPA itself that occur in 10–15% of these cancers ( 51 , 56 ), emphasizing that the stoichiometry of these two isoforms must be maintained for proper differentiation.

Few translation factors are known to selectively influence reinitiation; the best characterized reinitiation factors are the density-regulated reinitiation and release factor (DENR) and multiple copies in T-cell lymphoma-1 (MCTS1) complex, first shown to favor reinitiation in Drosophila melanogaster ( 33 ). By facilitating small subunit recycling after uORF translation, these factors modulate the stress-inducible synthesis of the bZIP transcription factor, ATF4 ( 34 , 35 , 36 , 37 ). Although defects in large subunit recycling can also permit aberrant reinitiation, this is mechanistically distinct from small subunit recycling and not associated with uORF regulation ( 38 , 39 ). In addition, one ribosome translating a uORF can block a second initiation complex from scanning past the uORF, and this inhibitory effect is stronger when ribosomes stall on the uORF ( 24 , 26 , 40 , 41 , 42 , 43 , 44 ). This kind of ribosome queuing has also been shown to increase recognition of upstream start codons ( 45 , 46 , 47 , 48 ). Thus, the interplay between scanning, uORF translation, and reinitiation can provide complex, 5′ UTR-encoded regulation to control protein expression.

Alternative start sites also initiate translation of short uORFs—ubiquitous regulatory elements present in roughly half of all mammalian transcript leaders ( 22 , 23 ). The translation of uORFs interferes with ribosomes reaching downstream coding sequences (CDSes), thereby repressing their translation ( 22 , 24 , 25 , 26 , 27 ). Productive translation of uORF-containing mRNAs therefore requires that ribosomes bypass uORF start codons in a process called leaky scanning. Alternatively, recognition of uORF start codons can lead to reinitiation wherein ribosomes translate the uORF, but then remain bound to the mRNA because of partial recycling after termination and reinitiate at a second downstream ORF ( 24 , 26 , 28 ). Typically, after translation termination, the ribosome is split apart and the large (60S) subunit is released ( 29 , 30 ). The P-site tRNA is then removed, and finally, the small (40S) subunit is released from the mRNA as well, to complete the recycling process ( 31 , 32 ). Translation reinitiation occurs when recycling is incomplete, and either the whole ribosome or the small subunit remains bound to the mRNA and begins translation again at a different start codon.

The regulation of translation initiation shapes cellular proteomes in organisms ranging from bacteria to humans. In eukaryotes, translation preinitiation complexes typically scan unidirectionally from the 5′ end of mRNAs and initiate translation at the first AUG codon ( 1 , 2 ). However, cis-regulatory sequences present in the 5′ UTR can alter translation start site choice ( 3 ). Nature has leveraged this flexibility in start site selection to encode multiple alternative protein isoforms on a single transcript ( 4 , 5 , 6 , 7 , 8 , 9 , 10 , 11 , 12 , 13 , 14 , 15 , 16 Preprint). Initiation at alternative start sites produces N-terminal extensions and truncations that can affect the localization, stability, and even function of the resulting proteins, in some cases yielding protein isoforms with opposing effects. Indeed, functionally distinct isoforms produced from alternative initiation have wide-ranging consequences from cellular differentiation ( 17 , 18 ) and development ( 19 , 20 ) to cell cycle regulation ( 21 Preprint) and innate immune signaling ( 12 ). The protein machinery that controls the choice between translation start sites and thus the synthesis of these alternative protein isoforms are not well understood, however.

Results

A fluorescent reporter measures CEBPA translation start site choice To perform a forward genetic screen for factors that affect translational control of alternative C/EBPα isoforms, we developed a reporter that converted the choice between translation start sites on CEBPA into a ratiometric fluorescence signal that we could use for fluorescence-activated cell sorting (FACS). Because the shorter isoform is an N-terminal truncation of the longer isoform, we could not simply mark each isoform with its own fluorescent protein. Instead, we fused the fast-folding, red fluorescent protein mScarlet-I (61) to the shared C-terminus; both isoforms would contain mScarlet, and red fluorescence would serve as a proxy for total protein abundance. We introduced a green fluorescent reporter into the long isoform–specific N-terminal extension where it would report specifically on long isoform levels, allowing us to measure the relative abundance of the two translational isoforms by the fluorescence ratio (Fig 1C) and select for cells with altered isoform ratios by FACS: g r e e n r e d ∝ l o n g i s o f o r m l o n g i s o f o r m + s h o r t i s o f o r m The endogenous N-terminal extension on the long isoform is substantially shorter than a fluorescent protein, and its mRNA sequence may contain regulatory information. To minimize disruptions to the organization and regulation of the transcript, we encoded only the short (16 amino acid) fragment of the split self-complementing green fluorescent protein mNeonGreen2 (mNG2 11 ) (62, 63) in the CEBPA CDS between the long and short isoform start sites. The coexpression of our long isoform reporter with the larger fragment of mNeonGreen2 (mNG2 1 –10 ) reconstituted green fluorescence (Fig S1A). To increase the dynamic range and sensitivity of our reporter, we optimized the Kozak sequence around the uORF start codon to enhance short isoform expression (Table S1). We further deleted the DNA-binding domain of C/EBPα to mitigate any secondary transcriptional effects of our reporter. We then stably integrated a single copy of this construct into the AAVS1 locus in K562 human myeloid leukemia cells, which do not endogenously express C/EBPα protein. In addition, we stably expressed mNG2 1 –10 in these cell lines to generate monoclonal reporter cell lines (Fig S1B). Figure S1. Validation of CEBPA two-color reporter. (A) Forward scatter (FSC-A) and side scatter (SSC-A) gating scheme for all flow cytometry measurements (left). Distribution of mNeonGreen2 (mNG2) fluorescence by flow cytometry from cell lines containing neither a mNG2 fragment (naive), a cell line constitutively expressing only the mNG2 1 −10 fragment, nor a cell line expressing both mNG2 1 −10 and the CEBPA reporter containing the mNG2 11 fragment (Full Reporter) (right). (B) Scatterplots of green and red fluorescence from two clonal stable CEBPA two-color reporter cell lines (left) and green/red fluorescence distributions from these two clonal lines by flow cytometry (right). (C) Green/red fluorescence distributions in WT two-color reporter cell lines treated with either DMSO or 1 μM PP242 (Sigma-Aldrich). Cells were harvested and assayed by flow cytometry 24 h post-treatment. To verify that our reporter recapitulates the regulated choice between CEBPA translation start sites, we first tested its dependence on the start codons. Mutation of the uORF start codon abolished short isoform expression by eliminating reinitiation, and mutation of the long isoform start codon (Table S1) itself eliminated long isoform expression as evidenced by Western blot analysis using an anti-C/EBPα antibody (Fig 1D). In agreement with these results, loss of short isoform expression increased the ratio of green to red fluorescence, confirming that our fluorescence measurements accurately reflected the underlying protein isoform ratio (Fig 1E). We further tested how fluorescence of the WT reporter changed under conditions that shift C/EBPα isoform expression. Treatment with the allosteric mTOR inhibitor rapamycin reduces short isoform expression (18). We recapitulated this effect in our system by treating our reporter cell line with the mTOR active-site inhibitor PP242 (64, 65) and observed an increase in the ratio between green and red fluorescence, relative to DMSO-treated cells, consistent with a shift toward long isoform expression (Fig S1C). Thus, our fluorescent reporter measures changes in the isoform ratio resulting from the choice between translation start sites.

Reinitiation and ribosome rescue factors control CEBPA start site choice We selected several genes with known roles in translation and RNA biology for individual validation. Two independent clonal cell lines expressing a sgRNA against DENR had a higher green/red fluorescence ratio than cells expressing a nontargeting control, in agreement with our results from flow sorting and sequencing; we saw similar results in two independent clones expressing sgRNAs against DAP5. We also recapitulated a lower green/red ratio in two clonal cell lines expressing a sgRNA against PELO (Figs 3A and S3A). More broadly, we saw a strong correlation (r = 0.96) between flow cytometry measurements and FACS enrichment across a collection of seven other sgRNAs (Fig 3B and Table S3). In contrast, sgRNAs against PCBP2/hnRNPE2, which uniformly represses translation of CEBPA (85), had no effect on the fluorescence ratio (Fig S3B and Table S3). We further confirmed that our top-scoring sgRNAs against DENR and CNOT9 caused a more than 90% reduction in mRNA levels, validating the knockdown efficiency of our most enriched sgRNAs (Fig S3C). Figure 3. Validation of top CRISPRi sublibrary screen targets. (A) Flow cytometry measurements of cells transduced with indicated sgRNAs. (B) Comparison of isoform ratio shift in sublibrary screens and individual sgRNA knockdowns by flow cytometry, ρ = 0.96. (C) Western blot of PELO knockdown by the top-scoring PELO sgRNA. Clones represent separate sgRNA transductions. (D) Flow cytometry measurements of isoform ratio rescue by PELO expression (n = 3 or 4; ** indicates P < 0.01, two-way ANOVA with Tukey’s post-test). (E) Cell count measurements after PELO expression, as in (D) (n = 3). Figure S3. Validation of individual sgRNA-mediated knockdowns in two-color reporter cell lines. (A) Distribution of green/red fluorescence in a second clonal two-color reporter cell line transduced with the top-scoring sgRNAs against either DENR, DAP5, or PELO. (B) Distribution of green/red fluorescence of the two-color reporter cell line transduced with two sgRNAs against PCBP2. (C) mRNA measurements of endogenous DENR and CNOT9 after sgRNA-mediated knockdown relative to HRPT, n = 2. Each replicate indicates separate independent transductions. Short isoform expression depends primarily on downstream reinitiation after uORF translation. In general, deacylated tRNAs must be released from 40S ribosomal subunits after termination to prepare them for a new round of initiation. The DENR/MCTS1 heterodimer promotes recycling of 40S ribosomal subunits by removing tRNAs after termination, thereby allowing the binding of new ternary complex and the resumption of scanning. By resetting 40S subunits, they could favor reinitiation after uORF translation (31, 32, 36, 70, 86), explaining the effects of DENR and MCTS1 depletion on CEBPA start site selection. The close connection between recycling and reinitiation also suggests how PELO—which participates in ribosome rescue and recycling after aberrant termination—could affect the choice between start sites. We first confirmed that the strongest sgRNA against PELO greatly reduced PELO protein levels (Fig 3C). We next devised a complementation system to rescue PELO depletion by fusing a drug-controlled destabilization domain (DD) that is stabilized in the presence of the small molecule, Shield1 (87), to the PELO and HaloTag CDS (Fig S4A and B). We found that PELO overexpression—but not the overexpression of a HaloTag control—completely rescued the isoform ratio shift caused by PELO depletion (Fig 3D) and mitigated the substantial cell viability defect (Fig 3E). We recapitulated these results with a reporter containing the native Kozak sequence around the uORF start codon (Fig S4C and D), confirming that the effect did not depend on our modified uORF start site context. We also excluded the possibility that PELO depletion caused isoform-specific post-translational effects on protein stability by recapitulating its effects on a variant CEBPA reporter fused to a C-terminal, destabilizing PEST sequence that ensures the rapid turnover of both isoforms (Fig S4E). Instead, it appears that PELO plays an uncharacterized role in regulating translation start site selection on CEBPA. Figure S4. Validation of PELO re-expression assay and CEBPA three-color reporter. (A) Western blot of naive K562 cells nucleofected with V5-tagged constructs containing either HaloTag or PELO fused with the FKBP12 destabilization domain (DD) relative to a β-actin loading control. Cells were either left untreated or treated with 1 μM Shield1 (Shld1) (Takara Bio), then harvested 72 h post-treatment for Western blot. (B) Western blot of two-color reporter cell lines stably expressing either a V5-tagged DD-HaloTag or a PELO-DD fusion transduced with either a nontargeting sgRNA or a PELO sgRNA. β-Actin was used as a loading control. DD fusion cell lines were first transduced with sgRNAs, allowed to recover for 5 d, then treated with 1 μM Shld1. Cells were harvested for Western blot 72 h post-Shld1 treatment. Clones represent separate independent transductions. (C) Distribution of green/red fluorescence by flow cytometry in a two-color reporter cell line harboring the native uORF Kozak sequence (ctcgccATGc) stably expressing either a DD-HaloTag or a PELO-DD fusion construct and transduced with either a nontargeting or a PELO sgRNA. (B) Cells were transduced and treated as in (B). (D) Median green/red fluorescence measurements of the cell lines in (C), n = 3. Statistical significance was calculated by two-way ANOVA with Tukey’s post-test with P-values denoted by: **: < 0.01. (E) Median green/red fluorescence measurements of PEST fusion two-color reporters, n = 3. Statistical significance was calculated by a one-tailed t test with P-values denoted by *: < 0.05. (F) Flow cytometry measurements of median green and red fluorescence normalized to IRFP670 in stable cell lines expressing the WT three-color reporter transduced with indicated sgRNAs, n = 3, as in Fig 4D (top). Fluorescent values were normalized to the median values in the negative nontargeting control. Statistical significance was calculated by two-sided t tests with P-values denoted by: **: < 0.01, ***: < 0.001, and ****: < 0.0001. Flow cytometry measurements of median IRFP670 fluorescence in stable cell lines expressing the three-color reporter transduced with indicated sgRNAs, n = 3 (bottom). (G) Flow cytometry measurements of median green and red fluorescence normalized to IRFP in stable cell lines expressing the WT three-color reporter transduced with indicated dual sgRNAs, n = 3, as in Fig 4E. (F) Fluorescence measurements were normalized as in (F).

PELO knockdown decreases long isoform expression As PELO has not previously been implicated in uORF-mediated regulation, we next asked whether its effect on the relative abundance of the two C/EBPα isoforms depended on reinitiation. We generated reporter variants with a mutation inactivating the uORF start codon (Fig 1D) or with a short unstructured 5′ UTR containing no uORFs, which should abolish reinitiation-dependent short isoform expression; indeed, we observed a higher green/red fluorescence ratio in these cell lines (Fig 4A). The effects of DENR and DAP5 knockdown were weakened or eliminated in these two reporters, which no longer support reinitiation, and the effects of PELO knockdown were likewise greatly attenuated in variants without uORFs (Fig 4B). Thus, the presence—and translation—of the CEBPA uORF is required for the change in isoform usage induced by PELO on our reporter. Figure 4. Three-color reporter reveals that PELO knockdown decreases long isoform expression. (A) Flow cytometry measurements of the isoform ratio in reporters with no uORF start codon (∆ uORF) or a short unstructured 5′ UTR with no uORFs. (B) Flow cytometry measurements of the difference in median green/red ratio induced by CRISPRi knockdown, relative to nontargeting sgRNA (two-sided t test; **: < 0.01, ***: < 0.001, and ****: < 0.0001). (C) Three-color reporter with schematic and flow cytometry measurements normalized to iRFP670. (D) Long and short isoform expression with CRISPRi knockdown, calculated from iRFP670 normalization. The green/red ratio is indicated next to each knockdown. (E) As in (D), for single or double knockdown. Our two-color reporter provides a sensitive measure of changes in the isoform ratio, but does not distinguish whether PELO knockdown reduces long isoform expression or increases short isoform expression. To delineate between these possibilities, we expressed a third fluorescent protein that would serve as a normalizing control and allow us to quantify the absolute abundance of each CEBPA isoform. We constitutively expressed the infrared fluorescent protein iRFP670 (88, 89), which is spectrally distinct from mNeonGreen2 and mScarlet-I, enabling simultaneous quantification of all three fluorescent proteins by flow cytometry. We calibrated our fluorescence measurements using reporter variants that expressed only the long or short isoform because of substitutions in the uORF start codon or the long isoform start codons, respectively (Fig 1D). These normalized measurements revealed that our reporter produced 67% long isoform and 33% short isoform (Fig 4C). We then characterized the effect of several sgRNA knockdowns on absolute isoform abundance. Consistent with their roles in promoting reinitiation at the short isoform start codon, depletion of DENR, MCTS1, or DAP5 led to statistically significant changes in short isoform expression with no marked change in long isoform levels. In PELO knockdown cells, we observed a ∼30% decrease in long isoform expression, whereas short isoform abundance was largely unaffected, indicating that the shift in the green/red ratio is largely due to loss of long isoform (Figs 4D and S4F). Importantly, no sgRNAs significantly impacted iRFP670 (Fig S4F). These results affirm that DENR/MCTS1 and DAP5 mediate C/EBPα start site choice by driving reinitiation-dependent short isoform expression, whereas PELO plays an unexpected role in maintaining long isoform production. We next investigated how these different factors interact by knocking down either DENR or DAP5 in combination with PELO using a dual-sgRNA expression vector (90) (Table S1). The effect of depleting DENR and PELO together was additive—knockdown of both genes reduced short isoform expression to the same extent as DENR knockdown alone, and long isoform expression to the same degree as PELO single knockdown. Interestingly, depleting DAP5 and PELO together modestly weakened both the PELO-dependent loss of the long isoform and the DAP5-dependent loss of short isoform expression (Figs 4E and S4G). Nonetheless, the lack of strong epistasis between PELO and canonical reinitiation factors argues that PELO is not directly affecting reinitiation.

PELO depletion increases CEBPA uORF translation and activates mTOR To directly measure the translational effects of PELO depletion on our reporter, and across the transcriptome, we performed ribosome profiling (91, 92) in our reporter cell line transduced with either the top-scoring PELO sgRNA or a nontargeting control. Transcriptome-wide translation measurements correlated very well (r > 0.94) across biological triplicates and showed clear sgRNA-specific differences (Fig S5A and B). We saw the characteristic accumulation of footprints in the 3′ UTR in PELO knockdown that correspond to unrecycled vacant 80S ribosomes (Fig S5C), as has been previously reported in both yeast and humans (59, 60). We further observed a notable increase in ribosome occupancy in the 5′ UTR of our CEBPA reporter in PELO-depleted cells. These included footprints on the CEBPA uORF along with a surprising accumulation of footprints that mapped near the long isoform start codon (Figs 5A and B and S5D). Although these footprints could be derived from ribosomes initiating at this start codon, PELO depletion reduces long isoform production. Instead, these footprints could originate from vacant ribosomes that accumulate after uORF termination, analogous to the unrecycled ribosomes that build up on 3′ UTRs after main ORF termination in PELO knockdown. Indeed, quantification of ribosome footprint density revealed a slight increase across the long isoform exclusive region despite the overall decrease in translation of the reporter suggesting the presence of these unrecycled ribosomes (Fig S5E). These unrecycled ribosomes could occlude the long isoform start codon, providing a mechanistic explanation for reduced long isoform expression as a direct consequence of lower PELO rescue activity. Figure S5. PELO effect does not depend on increased mTOR activity. (A) Pearson’s correlation of ribosome footprint counts between indicated libraries. (B) Pearson’s correlation of ribosome profiling matched mRNA-seq counts between indicated libraries. (C) Metagene analyses of ribosome occupancy in either the nontargeting control or PELO knockdown in two-color reporter line. Positions indicate the 5′ end of footprints relative to stop codons. Read counts were normalized by the total ribosome footprint count in each library, and the median count per position was determined across replicates, n = 3. (D) Ribosome footprint profile of the CEBPA reporter in cells expressing either a nontargeting sgRNA or a PELO sgRNA. Footprint counts were normalized by CDS occupancy, and the median count was determined across replicates (top). Individual replicates for each sgRNA condition are shown, and footprint counts were normalized by CDS occupancy (bottom). Start and stop codons are indicated. (E) Ribosome footprint density (footprint count/length) across indicated regions on the CEBPA reporter upon PELO knockdown. (F) mRNA-seq counts of mNG2 1-10 fragments in cells transduced with a nontargeting or PELO sgRNA. Counts were normalized by total library counts, n = 3. (G) Comparison of sgRNA read counts between the far red (FR) and far green (FG) bins in the Kinases, Phosphatases, and Drug Targets sublibrary (left) and Cancer and Apoptosis sublibrary (right). Individual sgRNAs against MTOR, RHEB, TSC1, TSC2, and RAPTOR are highlighted. (H) Flow cytometry measurement of three-color reporter cell lines transduced with the indicated dual sgRNAs. Median green/red ratio is displayed, n = 3. (I) Western blot of three-color reporter cell lines transduced with the indicated sgRNA as in Fig 5F. β-Actin was used as a loading control. Replicates represent separate independent transductions. (J) Western blot of the three-color reporter cell line treated with 1 μM PP242. Cells were harvested 72 h post-treatment. Figure 5. PELO knockdown increases uORF translation and activates mTOR. (A) Ribosome occupancy profile of CEBPA 5′ UTR, normalized by CDS occupancy (n = 3). The average median count across replicates is shown. (B) Ribosome footprint density (footprint count/length) across the 5′ UTR and uORF of CEBPA. (C) Scatterplot of log 2 fold changes (PELO KD/control) in ribosome footprint and RNA-seq counts. Each point represents a single gene, and the total number of genes in each quadrant is indicated. Genes with statistically significant (false discovery rate < 0.05) change in translation efficiency are highlighted. (D) Cumulative distribution of TE changes of terminal oligopyrimidine (TOP)–containing mRNAs. (E) Long and short isoform expression after CRISPRi knockdown, as in Fig 4E. (F) Western blot of K562 cells after CRISPRi knockdown. Replicates represent independent transductions. (G) Median isoform ratio measurements after CRISPRi knockdown and treatment with DMSO or 1 μM PP242 (Sigma-Aldrich) for 48 h. (H) Flow cytometry measurements of median green and red fluorescence from (G), n = 3. In addition to these CEBPA-specific effects, we observed a number of translational changes across the transcriptome when we knocked down PELO. We computed translation efficiency (TE) using matched mRNA abundance data and found that 226 genes displayed a significant (false discovery rate–adjusted P ≤ 0.05) TE difference in our PELO depletion (Fig 5C). Importantly, however, the expression of our mNeonGreen2 1 –10 , fragment was unchanged (Fig S5F). Among the genes with the strongest increase in TE, 37% (84 genes) were 5′ terminal oligopyrimidine motif–containing (TOP) mRNAs (93), which primarily encode ribosomal and ribosome-associated proteins (Fig 5D). Translational up-regulation of 5′ terminal oligopyrimidine mRNAs is a hallmark of mTOR activation. Indeed, previous work in human fibroblasts and in mouse models also observed enhanced translation of mTOR-regulated transcripts in PELO knockouts (82, 94). mTOR activation has broad-ranging effects on protein synthesis (95, 96), and rapamycin-induced mTOR inhibition favors C/EBPα long isoform expression (18), raising the possibility that mTOR activation explains the reduced long isoform expression in PELO knockdown. We thus wanted to ask whether PELO affects C/EBPα translation above and beyond any mTOR-mediated changes. Despite the known effect of mTOR activity on CEBPA translation, genes from this pathway did not stand out in our screen. We identified a modest but significant effect from a single one of the sgRNAs targeting the mTOR kinase, MTOR, itself and no significant effects from sgRNAs targeting mTOR regulators RHEB or TSC1 (Fig S5G). Individual knockdown of MTOR led to a slight increase in the isoform ratio, much smaller than the change seen in PELO knockdown, consistent with the weak phenotype in our screen. Neither targeted knockdown of the mTORC1 activator RHEB nor the negative regulator TSC1 shifted isoform levels (Figs 5E and S5G and H). We confirmed that CRISPRi depletion of MTOR substantially reduced phosphorylation of RPS6, an indirect translation-related target (Fig S5I). We also found that PELO knockdown led to a pronounced increase in RPS6 phosphorylation and thus mTOR activity. Simultaneous knockdown of both PELO and MTOR resulted in low RPS6 phosphorylation, similar to that seen in unperturbed cells and far below the levels in PELO depletion alone (Fig 5F). However, the PELO depletion effect on our reporter was unaffected by simultaneous knockdown of MTOR itself or these key regulators (Figs 5E and S5H). As MTOR knockdown greatly suppresses the effect of PELO on mTOR activity but does not modify its effects on the isoform ratio, PELO appears to play a specific mTOR-independent role in CEBPA translation. Because CRISPRi produces partial loss-of-function phenotypes, we further tested how the PELO knockdown phenotype was affected under saturating chemical inhibition by PP242 (Fig S5J). PP242 treatment shifted the isoform ratio of our reporter by increasing long isoform expression at the expense of short isoform synthesis, with little change in total abundance (Figs 5G and H and S1C). The shift toward long isoform expression in PP242-treated cells persisted in PELO knockdown (Fig 5G). Conversely, PELO knockdown reduced the long isoform fraction in the context of PP242 treatment, relative to a nontargeting control in PP242, consistent with a direct mTOR-independent role of PELO in start site selection (Fig 5H). PELO knockdown also reduced total protein levels in PP242-treated cells, again suggesting that lack of PELO directly impairs long isoform synthesis—perhaps through physical obstruction by unrecycled ribosomes, an effect that cannot be suppressed by mTOR inhibition—and that PELO acts as an mTOR-independent regulator of translation start site choice on C/EBPα.