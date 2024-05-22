Globowl founder Erica Bethe Levin to compete in Season 2 of “Gordon Ramsay's Food Stars”
Innovator in baby and toddler nutrition takes her culinary creativity to the national stage
Gordon Ramsay's Food Stars is not just a platform for competition but an opportunity to highlight the importance of innovation in the food industry.”CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Globowl founder and CEO Erica Bethe Levin is set to join the star-studded cast of contestants in the upcoming second season of Gordon Ramsay's Food Stars, premiering May 22 at 9/8c on FOX. Known for her innovative approach to baby and toddler nutrition through her company, Globowl, Levin brings her unique blend of culinary creativity and entrepreneurial spirit to the competitive business reality show.
Globowl is revolutionizing early childhood nutrition with its menu of globally-inspired meals, designed to introduce young palates to a diverse range of flavors. These chef-curated recipes, developed in collaboration with James Beard award-winning and Michelin-rated chefs, are crafted to help prevent picky eating and mitigate food allergies by incorporating safe textures and common allergens. Levin’s enterprise focuses on a “Flavor Window” between 4 and 18 months, a critical period where exposure to diverse tastes can shape a child's lifelong eating habits. This innovative approach positions Globowl as a trailblazer in enhancing the culinary journey for toddlers and babies, setting it apart in the market.
As a Food Stars contestant, Levin brings a wealth of experience from her diverse career, which includes transformative roles in the food industry and technology. Before launching Globowl in 2021, Levin made a significant impact as the Director of Global Sales for a leading hospitality consulting firm, collaborating with renowned chefs like Daniel Boulud and Jean-Georges. She also played a pivotal role at Reserve, a restaurant technology system that was acquired by Resy in 2018. She is a three-time founder and has also spent the past 15 years as a food writer.
The competition will be fierce as Levin faces off against other food and beverage entrepreneurs. They are all vying for the chance to impress Ramsay and his new co-host, Lisa Vanderpump, and secure a life-changing cash prize. Known for her tenacity and innovative thinking, Levin is more than ready to take on the challenge.
"Gordon Ramsay's Food Stars is not just a platform for competition but an opportunity to highlight the importance of innovation in the food industry," Levin added.
About Globowl, Inc.
Globowl creates internationally inspired meals for babies and toddlers to foster culinary curiosity and enhance physical development. Our recipes, crafted by James Beard and Michelin-awarded chefs, address several developmental issues through each meal—supporting oral-motor skills, promoting lifelong healthy eating habits, and mitigating allergies. Each Globowl meal is a journey into global cuisine, designed not only to delight but also to educate young palates. By introducing kids to global cultures through food, we inspire curiosity, tolerance, and open-mindedness from the start.
About Erica Bethe Levin
Erica Bethe Levin is a serial entrepreneur and the founder and CEO of Globowl, a company revolutionizing baby and toddler nutrition with globally inspired meals tailored for early allergen introduction. Previously, she worked as a hospitality consultant, guiding industry titans like Daniel Boulud and Jean-Georges through their customer experiences. Erica also co-founded CheekyChicago, which became the city's number one online resource for women, and she was a pivotal player at Reserve before its acquisition by Resy in 2018. She actively mentors emerging female leaders as a member of Northwestern University's Council of 100, is the proud winner of Naturally Chicago’s 2023 pitch slam, a two-time Chicago Innovation Award nominee and a Top 100 Entreprenista Award winner.
