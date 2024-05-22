Contract Services Group Partners With DailyPay To Help Boost Hiring Efforts As The Busy Summer Travel Season Approaches
CSG Implements DailyPay, Strengthening its Financial Wellness Offerings as an Employer of Choice
At CSG our people are our biggest asset. Because their job satisfaction is important to us and our clients, CSG offers great benefits such as DailyPay ”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Contract Services Group (CSG), a premier janitorial and managed hospitality staffing provider, has partnered with DailyPay, a worktech company and leading provider of earned wage access (EWA).
— JD Shafer, Executive Vice President, CSG
With the busy summer travel season approaching, CSG is looking to leverage DailyPay to gain a competitive advantage in hiring and retaining team members. According to a Hanover Research Study (September 2023), 93% of hospitality companies offering an EWA solution today believe it has a positive impact on employee recruiting and 94% believe it has a positive impact on employee retention.
"At CSG our people are our biggest asset. Because their job satisfaction is important to us and our clients, CSG offers great benefits such as DailyPay," said JD Shafer, Executive Vice President, CSG.
Headquartered in Brea, California, CSG provides its services to a portfolio of high-profile properties across the United States. This partnership comes as CSG aims to provide meaningful and impactful financial wellness benefits to all its employees.
By leveraging DailyPay’s earned wage access solution, all CSG employees are empowered with choice and control over their earned pay so they can pay bills, spend, invest, and save on their own schedules. This flexibility and the ability to track their earnings in real time enables them to make the best financial decisions for their households.
Contract Service Groups are always hiring. To learn more about career opportunities, visit their careers page.
###
About Contract Service Group
Contract Services Group (CSG) specializes in providing superior, high-quality, sustainable, and reliable commercial cleaning services, window cleaning, and related services to a variety of industries throughout the Southwestern United States for over 50 years. We are large enough to serve large accounts yet small enough for our senior executives to be hands-on, bringing service excellence to our business partners.
About DailyPay, Inc.
DailyPay, Inc. is transforming the way people get paid. As a worktech company and the industry’s leading earned wage access solution, DailyPay uses an award-winning technology platform to help America’s top employers build stronger relationships with their employees. This voluntary employee benefit enables workers everywhere to feel more motivated to work harder and stay longer on the job while supporting their financial well-being outside of the workplace. DailyPay is headquartered in New York City. For more information, visit www.dailypay.com/press.
David Schwarz
DailyPay
email us here