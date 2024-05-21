Seritage Growth Properties Investors: Company Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses



The Portnoy Law Firm advises Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE: SRG) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud and may file a class action on behalf of investors.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 310-692-8883 or email: lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or click here to join the case via www.portnoylaw.com. The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors’ options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

On May 10, 2024, Seritage released its first quarter 2024 financial results, revealing total net operating income of $2.1 million, down from $8.6 million in the prior quarter. Additionally, the Company disclosed that it was “adjusting [its] pricing projections for some of [its] assets," and issued a significant downwards revision to its asset valuations for future sales projections.

On this news, Seritage’s stock price fell $2.54, or 27.3%, to close at $6.78 per share on May 13, 2024, thereby injuring investors.

