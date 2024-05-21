Matador Partners with Leading Bitcoin-focused Investment Firm, UTXO Management

TORONTO, May 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Matador Gold Technologies Inc. (“Matador”), an innovative technology platform, and UTXO Management, LLC (“UTXO”), a leading Bitcoin venture capital firm, are pleased to announce the formation of a strategic partnership aimed at accelerating innovation within the bitcoin ecosystem. Matador’s expanded strategy will include investments and product development across the entire bitcoin ecosystem. As part of this partnership, UTXO and the funds it manages have made a total investment of $3,000,000 in bitcoin and crypto related assets in Matador, further solidifying their commitment to advancing the growth and development of the bitcoin industry.



The cornerstone of this strategic partnership will be the establishment of a co-managed bitcoin-focused investment fund. This fund will be jointly managed by Matador and UTXO, leveraging their combined expertise and resources to identify and invest in the most innovative projects and businesses within the bitcoin ecosystem. With a focus on bitcoin tokenization, real-world assets, decentralized finance, custody, exchanges, and scalability solutions, the fund aims to drive forward the evolution of the bitcoin network and its surrounding infrastructure.

In addition to the investment fund, Matador will be launching an internal product launchpad dedicated to bringing innovation and new features to the bitcoin ecosystem. This launchpad will serve as a platform for incubating and launching cutting-edge projects and initiatives, starting with Matador's first product, Matador Gold.

"By joining forces with UTXO, we are excited to take our commitment to advancing the bitcoin ecosystem to the next level," said Deven Soni, Chief Executive Officer of Matador. "Through our co-managed venture capital fund and internal product launchpad, we aim to foster innovation and drive impactful change within the industry."

UTXO will be making a substantial investment into Matador, demonstrating their confidence in the strategic partnership, further aligning the interests of both companies, and paving the way for future collaboration.

"We believe that partnering with Matador presents a unique opportunity to leverage our expertise in the bitcoin investment landscape to support the growth and development of new technologies, projects, and companies within the bitcoin ecosystem," said Tyler Evans, Managing Partner at UTXO Management. "Together, we look forward to driving innovation, creating value, and contributing to the continued growth of the bitcoin settlement layer and the global landscape of entrepreneurs and builders in the industry." "We are excited to partner with Matador. This collaboration will accelerate many exciting projects and help drive bitcoin's next evolution," said David Bailey, General Partner at UTXO Management.

Learn more about Matador Gold Technologies Inc. at https://www.buymatador.com/

About UTXO Management, LLC

UTXO Management is a thesis-driven investment firm, driven by deep conviction and decades of expertise in the bitcoin ecosystem. Their flagship fund, the UTXO Bitcoin Ecosystem Fund, specializes in seed-stage investments, providing first equity checks to pioneering startups shaping the industry's growth. UTXO’s mission is to support founders by investing in infrastructure, technologies, and communities that foster bitcoin adoption. With a focus on bitcoin since 2013, UTXO offers unparalleled access and insights into the world's leading startups in this space.

About Matador Gold Technologies Inc.

Founded in 2021, Matador began as a product launchpad, creating innovative projects within the bitcoin ecosystem. Matador’s first product, Matador Gold, plans to democratize the gold buying experience by bringing it into the 21st century by combining the best of modern technology and time-proven assets.

SOURCE Matador

For further information: For all media and press related inquiries, please contact: Geoff St.Clair, Matador Gold Technologies Inc., marketing@buymatador.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information in this release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions for the future, and include, but not limited to, statements with respect to the proposed establishment of strategic partnership and venture capital fund by Matador and UTXO, the completion of UXTO's investment in Matador, and the proposed future operations of Matador. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements, including, but not limited to risks relating to the satisfaction of all conditions precedent to the completion of the proposed investment by UTXO and launch of the proposed venture capital fund, risks of the cryptocurrency and precious metals industries, exchange rates, changes in applicable laws, availability of capital and other risks identified in Matador's public disclosure documents from time to time. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. Matador assumes no obligation to update such information, except as may be required by law.