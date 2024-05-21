Talonvest Capital Negotiates $36,800,000 Million Bridge Loan

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., May 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Talonvest Capital, Inc., a boutique self storage and commercial real estate advisory firm, and its long-standing client, 1784 Holdings, are pleased to announce the closing of a $36,800,000 bridge loan for a self storage facility in Hawthorne, CA. The property benefits from high exposure in an underserved market and is located in the heart of Hawthorne’s busy industrial base.



The non-recourse bridge loan included a 3-year term with two extension options and full-term interest-only payments. The financing was funded by a unique lending program.

Chairman and CEO of 1784 Holdings, Shane Albers, commented, "Our partnership with Talonvest Capital is deliberate and strategic. As trusted advisors, they help us successfully navigate market cycles and actively contribute insights that drive our goals.”

The Talonvest team representing 1784 Holdings on this assignment included Jim Davies, Britt Taylor Mason Brusseau, Tom Sherlock, and Lauren Maehler.

About Talonvest Capital, Inc.

Talonvest Capital is a commercial real estate advisory firm specializing in sourcing cutting-edge lending programs and advising on capital market trends for industrial, self-storage, multifamily, office, and retail property owners. Talonvest Capital offers a unique boutique approach by leveraging the company’s collective institutional knowledge and remaining highly engaged throughout the entire assignment, including the closing process, to deliver tailored capital solutions for their clients.

With over four decades of experience, Talonvest Capital has a unique perspective from its team's previous experience on the lending side, managing institutional equity, executing nationwide joint venture investments, and facilitating diverse capital placements for clients across the United States. Learn more at https://talonvest.com.

