Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,871 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 393,009 in the last 365 days.

Talonvest Capital Negotiates $36,800,000 Million Bridge Loan

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., May 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Talonvest Capital, Inc., a boutique self storage and commercial real estate advisory firm, and its long-standing client, 1784 Holdings, are pleased to announce the closing of a $36,800,000 bridge loan for a self storage facility in Hawthorne, CA. The property benefits from high exposure in an underserved market and is located in the heart of Hawthorne’s busy industrial base.

The non-recourse bridge loan included a 3-year term with two extension options and full-term interest-only payments. The financing was funded by a unique lending program.

Chairman and CEO of 1784 Holdings, Shane Albers, commented, "Our partnership with Talonvest Capital is deliberate and strategic. As trusted advisors, they help us successfully navigate market cycles and actively contribute insights that drive our goals.”

The Talonvest team representing 1784 Holdings on this assignment included Jim Davies, Britt Taylor Mason Brusseau, Tom Sherlock, and Lauren Maehler.

About Talonvest Capital, Inc.

Talonvest Capital is a commercial real estate advisory firm specializing in sourcing cutting-edge lending programs and advising on capital market trends for industrial, self-storage, multifamily, office, and retail property owners. Talonvest Capital offers a unique boutique approach by leveraging the company’s collective institutional knowledge and remaining highly engaged throughout the entire assignment, including the closing process, to deliver tailored capital solutions for their clients.

With over four decades of experience, Talonvest Capital has a unique perspective from its team's previous experience on the lending side, managing institutional equity, executing nationwide joint venture investments, and facilitating diverse capital placements for clients across the United States. Learn more at https://talonvest.com.

Contact: Carole Stanley
  Talonvest Capital, Inc.
  949.251.9900
  cstanley@talonvest.com
   

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1226bf30-010b-49e4-825b-c5ccf45e2bf2


Primary Logo

1784 Holdings Hawthorne

Hawthorne, CA Storage Facility

You just read:

Talonvest Capital Negotiates $36,800,000 Million Bridge Loan

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Media, Advertising & PR ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more