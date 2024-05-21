Attorney General Rob Bonta, Law Enforcement Partners Announce Seven Arrests as Part of Child Sexual Predator Apprehension Operation in San Luis Obispo

SAN LUIS OBISPO – California Attorney General Rob Bonta, San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s Office, and the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office today announced the arrests of seven suspects as part of a three-day multi-agency operation that targeted human traffickers and child predators. The operation targeted adults seeking to sexually exploit children and victims of sex trafficking, using undercover agents and detectives posing as minors on various social media platforms and websites commonly used by predators. From May 15 to 17, agents from the California Department of Justice’s Human Trafficking/Sexual Predator Apprehension Team, detectives from the San Luis Obispo District Attorney’s Office, and San Luis Obispo Sheriff’s Office worked together on the operation.

“Let me be absolutely clear: If you go after our children, we will hold you accountable,” said Attorney General Rob Bonta. “Using the internet to target children for sex is a reprehensible and despicable crime. I’m deeply grateful to our partners in San Luis Obispo for their efforts to help keep our kids safe. At the California Department of Justice, we will continue to use all the tools at our disposal to protect the people of our state. Together, we can forge a safer future for all vulnerable individuals who rightfully deserve protection, freedom, and justice.”

"This operation reminds us yet again we must remain vigilant against those who would do harm to our most precious and vulnerable resource, our children," said San Luis Obispo County Sheriff Ian Parkinson. I am extremely grateful for the cooperation between the California Department of Justice, the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s Office and those units of the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office, namely, the Special Operations Unit, which ultimately led to these arrests. Together, we have taken a crucial step in safeguarding our community."

"Trafficking of children and adults for sex or labor is not ignored or overlooked here in San Luis Obispo County," said San Luis Obispo County District Attorney Dan Dow. "The San Luis Obispo County Anti-Human Trafficking Task Force continues to aggressively pursue traffickers and would be purchasers of children or adults for exploitation. I am grateful to the California Department of Justice for their outstanding partnership with our local agencies in apprehending these seven individuals who attempted to prey on vulnerable children in our County.”

The suspects are facing felony charges such as contact of a minor with the intent of sex, attempt to commit lewd act with a child and sending harmful content with the intent to seduce a minor. All seven suspects were arrested and booked into the San Luis Obispo County Jail on the previously mentioned charges. The San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s Office will be conducting the prosecutions.

If you or someone you know is being forced to engage in any activity and cannot leave, you can call the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888 to access help and services. If you or someone else is in immediate danger, call 9-1-1. Additional information and resources to support survivors of human trafficking is available here.

It is important to note that a criminal complaint contains charges that are only allegations against a person. Every defendant is presumed innocent unless or until proven guilty.