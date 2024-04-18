GTSC Partners with NYSOFA for First-Of-Its-Kind Intergenerational... May 21, 2024 | 4:18 PM EDT Learn more about GTSC Partners with NYSOFA for First-Of-Its-Kind Intergenerational CarFit and Car Seat Inspection Event for Older New Yorkers and Young…

The Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee (GTSC) and the New York State Office for the Aging (NYSOFA) announced today that New York’s first dual CarFit and car seat check event is being held in Onondaga County on Tuesday, May 21, 2024 at the Cicero Police Department.

CarFit offers older adults the opportunity to check how well their personal vehicles "fit" them. Certified technicians will work with each participant to ensure they fit their vehicle properly for maximum comfort and safety. Since many older adults help their families with childcare or go on other travel outings with young children, certified child passenger safety technicians will also be available to make sure car seats are installed properly.

“We recognize the need for an intergenerational approach to safety behind the wheel,” said Department of Motor Vehicles Commissioner and GTSC Chair Mark J.F. Schroeder. “In partnership with the New York State Office for the Aging, we are looking forward to helping older drivers be more comfortable in their vehicles, while ensuring any young family members they may be traveling with are as safe as possible in their car seats.”

New York State Office for the Aging Director Greg Olsen said, “NYSOFA is proud to be partnering with the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee on a first ever intergenerational vehicle safety event in New York. Ensuring older adults’ vehicles fit them properly for maximum safety and comfort highlights our agency mission to help older adults be as independent as possible for as long as possible. As many older adults travel with young children it makes sense to have car seat inspections to improve passenger safety for all ages.”

The car seat check events are part of a year-round safety initiative in which state and local law enforcement agencies and various community safety partners offer free car seat inspections. Trained technicians use the “Learn, Practice, and Explain” model to educate parents and caregivers on how to choose and properly install the appropriate seat for their child’s age and size and their vehicle, so it can be used correctly every time.

CarFit is an educational program developed by AAA, AARP, and the American Occupational Therapy Association, with the goal of providing drivers with information and resources to enhance their safety in the driver’s seat. At a CarFit event, trained experts show drivers how to enhance comfort, safety and fit within their vehicle.

Onondaga County Dept. of Adult and Long Term Care Services Commissioner JoAnne Spoto Decker said, “Passenger and vehicle safety is important no matter what age you are, and I commend the New York State Office for the Aging and the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee for their partnership that has brought this intergenerational safety event to our county.”

Town of Cicero Police Sergeant James Snell said, “While it is a great distinction to be the first municipality to host a multigenerational traffic safety event, we are looking forward to continuing our commitment to the safety of everyone who lives, works, and travels through the Town of Cicero.”

Those who cannot attend this free event can make an appointment with a local fitting station. Find more information on upcoming car seat check events and Carfit events near you.