Shareholders that lost money on VinFast Auto Ltd. f/k/a Black Spade Acquisition Co. (VFS) should contact The Portnoy Law Firm about pending Class Action - VFS

LOS ANGELES, May 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises VinFast Auto Ltd. (“Vinfast” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: VFS) investors that a class action has been filed on behalf of investors. VinFast investors that lost money on their investment are encouraged to contact Lesley Portnoy, Esq.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 310-692-8883 or email: lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or click here to join the case via www.portnoylaw.com.

The action alleges that, throughout the Class Period, VinFast misled investors and/or failed to disclose that: (i) VinFast lacked sufficient capital to execute its purported growth strategy; (ii) VinFast would be unable to meet its 2023 delivery targets; (iii) accordingly, VinFast had overstated the strength of its business model and operational capabilities, as well as its post- merger business and/or financial prospects; and (iv) as a result, the offering documents and defendants' public statements throughout the class period were materially false and/or misleading and failed to state information required to be stated therein.

