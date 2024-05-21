Submit Release
LeMaitre to Present at the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference

BURLINGTON, Mass., May 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (Nasdaq:LMAT) announced today that George W. LeMaitre, Chairman & CEO, will present at the 2024 Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference on Thursday, June 6, 2024, at 11:00 AM ET at the Marriott Marquis in New York City.

About LeMaitre

LeMaitre is a provider of devices, implants and services for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, a condition that affects more than 200 million people worldwide. The Company develops, manufactures and markets disposable and implantable vascular devices to address the needs of its core customer, the vascular surgeon. Additional information can be found at www.lemaitre.com.


Contact:
Sandra Millar
LeMaitre Vascular, Inc.
+1-781-425-1686
smillar@lemaitre.com

