Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,813 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 392,942 in the last 365 days.

LNG Energy Group Announces Brand Refresh and New Website

TORONTO, May 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LNG Energy Group Corp. (TSXV: LNGE) (TSXV: LNGE.WT) (OTCQB: LNGNF) (FRA: E26) (the “Company” or “LNG Energy Group”) is excited to announce a bold new chapter. Our refreshed brand highlights our extensive operational and capital market experience in the energy sector and underscores our dedication to providing resources reliably and sustainably. In addition, LNG Energy Group is pleased to announce it has launched a new website at www.lngenergygroup.com.

What’s New and Ongoing Commitment

Experience our modern logo and vibrant colours that capture our progressive vision. Dive into our updated website and social media profiles to explore these changes and more. While our appearance evolves, our dedication to reliable, efficient, and sustainable energy solutions remains firm. We are driving progress responsibly today and into the future. 

About LNG Energy Group

The Company is focused on the acquisition and development of oil and gas exploration and production assets in Latin America.

For more information, please see below:

Website:
www.lngenergygroup.com

Investor Relations:
James Morris, Vice-President, Business Development and Investor Relations
Email: investor.relations@lngenergygroup.com
Telephone: 205-835-0676

Find us on social media:
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/lng-energy-group-inc/
Instagram: @lngenergygroup
X: @LNGEnergyCorp


Primary Logo

You just read:

LNG Energy Group Announces Brand Refresh and New Website

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more