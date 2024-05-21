Fremont County DUI Task Force to focus on impaired driving enforcement during Memorial Day weekend

The Fremont County DUI Task Force will be well staffed and looking for impaired drivers between Thursday, May 24, and Monday, May 27.

“It is the start of the summer driving season and all of Fremont County law enforcement will be out working together as we always do to keep the roads safe,” said Lt. Travis Hauser of the Wyoming Highway Patrol. “Make the right choices and remember to always buckle up, drive the posted speed and never drive impaired.”

The Fremont County DUI Task Force includes Wyoming Highway Patrol, Fremont County Sheriff's Office, and the Lander, Riverton, Shoshoni, Dubois and BIA Wind River police departments.

Fremont County has had eight alcohol-involved crashes through May 2024, compared to 10 alcohol-involved crashes during 2023 and 16 during 2022.

The Fremont County DUI Task Force recommends safe alternatives to drinking and driving:

-- It is never OK to drink and drive. Even if you have had only one alcoholic beverage, designate a sober driver, use a ride sharing service or WRTA SafeRide to arrive home safely.

-- Contact SafeRide at 307-856-WRTA (9782)

-- If you see a drunk driver on the road, contact Fremont County law enforcement immediately or dial 911.

-- Have a friend who is about to drink and drive? Take his/her keys and assist your friend in arriving home safely.